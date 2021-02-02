Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about her favourite books, covers, and characters; watch video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to come up with her memoir, Unfinished. And the actor recently shared her favourite books, book covers and even her all-time literary crush.

In a video chat with Marie Claire, she stressed how much she enjoys Aravind Adiga’s writing, his wit and urgency. Incidentally, she has produced and acted in an adaptation of his book, The White Tiger. But even Adiga’s Amnesty features as one of her favourites. She went on to share how much she enjoyed Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing and learnt several tricks of memoir-writing from Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s Letters from a Father to His Daughter, and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are also some of her all-time favourite books. The graphic novel Watchmen is her favourite literary cover and Archie Andrews her enduring crush.

Watch the video here.

Prior to this, the actor shared in details the rewarding process of writing. “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…” she wrote.