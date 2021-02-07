Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares ‘exact moment’ she came up with the title of her memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished is all set to release February 9. And the actor has been sharing procedure of writing it in many interviews. She recently shared a short snippet from an interview in 2017. While answering 73 Questions with Vogue, at one point, she was asked if her life was a book what would be its name. She did not take a moment before answering, “Unfinished”.

The interesting thing is, as the shared now, the interview happened much before she had conceived the idea of writing a book. Sharing the video clip she wrote, “So this was the exact moment when the title of my book first became real.. way before I thought of writing the book!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

You can watch the whole video here.

Her social media is filled with her observations about the memoir, the toil that went into writing it, and how cathartic the process was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

“Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life,” she had shared in one of her videos.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle