Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicates memoir to father, reads out preface in a new video

After months of anticipation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir, Unfinished is finally out. And the actor has been extremely busy promoting it. As a part of the same, she recently read out the preface of the book and uploaded a video for her fans and followers.

She begins by describing how she feels “emotional and excited” about the book. She then reads out how a typical day looks like for her — busy schedule, numerous projects, makeup and hair sessions, and in-between it all, how several emails — all marked urgent — stare at her.

Through the video, the actor also revealed that she has dedicated the book to her father whose life, in her words, “was unfinished”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Prior to this, the Quantico actor had shared a short snippet from an old video. Dating back to 2017, it was the first time the idea for the book title had come to her. Incidentally, this was before she had given any thought to writing a book. Sharing the video clip she wrote, “So this was the exact moment when the title of my book first became real.. way before I thought of writing the book!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The actor has described her memoir as documentation of “in-between-interviews” and we cannot wait to read it.