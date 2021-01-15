Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished to release on February 9

In August 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas informed her fans that she was writing her memoir, Unfinished. The good news in line is that her debut book now has a release date: February 9, 2021.

Of late, the actor has been engaging with her fans, asking them to share their unfinished stories with her.

Prior to this, she had shared her experience of writing the book. “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

Back in June 2018, The White Tiger actor had shared that “checking something off your “bucket list” gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment,” hinting at the book announcement. “I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride…when you’re still figuring things out…when you’re #unfinished.

So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can…anyone can.”

The book is being published by Penguin Random House.