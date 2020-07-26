Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not interviewed for the book ‘Finding Freedom’

At the beginning of this year, both Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had stepped back from royal duties. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) At the beginning of this year, both Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had stepped back from royal duties. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

A new book on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hinted at animosity between Sussexes and Cambridges. Titled Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran, its extract was recently shared in The Sunday Times. A statement put out by a spokesperson for the Sussexes — who now reside in California — however, stated they were not interviewed.

A report in The BBC quotes the statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

The same report quotes certain portions from the extract and they underline on the increasing tension referring to in the book. “There were just a handful of people working at the palace they could trust,” stated the authors. The description got more specific. “A friend of the couple’s referred to the old guard as ‘the vipers’. There were adjectives reserved for Sussexes as well. “Meanwhile, a frustrated palace staffer described the Sussexes’ team as ‘the squeaky third wheel’ of the palace,” the book apparently mentions.

At the beginning of this year, both Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had stepped back from royal duties. Among other things, it implied that they will no longer represent the Queen and cannot undertake duties on the Queen’s behalf. Neither will they have a designated office at Buckingham Palace. After living in Canada for a while, they have moved to the US, where they reside at present.

