Abhi toh Suraj Uga Hai: PM Modi pens ‘motivating’ poem welcoming 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the new year on a poetic note. He wrote a “mesmerising and motivating poem” on this occasion that was shared by MyGovIndia’s Twitter handle. The poem is titled “Abhi toh Suraj Uga Hai (The Sun has just Risen)”.

“Let’s start our first day of the new year with a mesmerising and motivating poem ‘Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai’, written by our beloved PM @narendramodi,” read the caption. Listen to the poem here:

The video shared along with the poem pays tribute to frontline workers including doctors, soldiers and police, and also to farmers. PM Modi’s poem alludes to the pandemic and people’s hardship amid the crisis.

The Prime Minister also extended new year greetings with a message on Twitter. “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” he wrote.

Recently, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot, and remembered the Corona Warriors who fought against all odds. In his address, he said that the mantra for 2021 would be “davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)”. He also urged people to strictly follow all precautions even after vaccination.