Dear Reader: A new ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation is upon us

What connects Wuthering Heights, The Odyssey, Pride and Prejudice, and Lord of the Flies? Beyond being canonised as literary classics, all are slated for major film adaptations arriving in 2026 or have already released.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that great literature speaks across generations, continents, and centuries. Filmmakers have long argued that every generation deserves its own version of a classicnovel, not because the stories age, but because their core themes – love, passion, heartbreak, enmity, jealousy, hubris – remain timeless. What truly changes is the costume and landscape.
It is in this spirit that Dolly Alderton’s film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has unveiled its first trailer, offering an initial look at Emma Corrin as the witty Elizabeth Bennet.
The Netflix production, scheduled for release on an undisclosed date later this year, features an ensemble cast. Corrin, who received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, takes on the role of Austen’s most famous heroine. Jack Lowden, known for his roles in Dunkirk and the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, plays Mr Darcy.
Olivia Colman, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite joins as Mrs Bennet. Jim Broadbent, whose credits include Iris and the Harry Potter films (remember Professor Horace Slughorn), plays Mr Bennet.
Tanya Reynolds, who appeared in the Netflix series Sex Education, takes the role of Lydia Bennet, with Emily Beecham, winner of the best actress award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for Little Joe, as Jane Bennet.
Alderton, who wrote and directed the film, rose to prominence with her 2018 memoir, Everything I Know About Love, which became a bestseller and was later adapted for television. She has since published two novels, Ghosts and Good Material.
Story continues below this ad
A still from a 2005 adaptation starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.
Jane Austen’s novel, first published in 1813, has been adapted numerous times for film and television. Famous versions include the 1995 BBC series starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and the 2005 film directed by Joe Wright starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.
Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews, literary criticism and cultural commentary. She also pens long-form feature articles where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics.
She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary.
As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism.
Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora.
Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:
@aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More