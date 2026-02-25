Dear Reader: A new ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation is upon us

What connects Wuthering Heights, The Odyssey, Pride and Prejudice, and Lord of the Flies? Beyond being canonised as literary classics, all are slated for major film adaptations arriving in 2026 or have already released.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that great literature speaks across generations, continents, and centuries. Filmmakers have long argued that every generation deserves its own version of a classic novel, not because the stories age, but because their core themes – love, passion, heartbreak, enmity, jealousy, hubris – remain timeless. What truly changes is the costume and landscape.

It is in this spirit that Dolly Alderton’s film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has unveiled its first trailer, offering an initial look at Emma Corrin as the witty Elizabeth Bennet.