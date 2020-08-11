‘Inspired an entire generation through his work’: Fellow poets and artistes remember Rahat Indori

Rahat Indori passed away today. (Express Photo)

Famed poet Rahat Indori passed away on August 11. “Rahat Indori ji succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest at 4:40 pm on August 11, 2020. He was Covid positive in ARDS, Renal Failure, T22 Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, old cad, left eye glaucoma. He was on ventilator support,” medical authorities at the Indore hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com. The news of his untimely demise has left fellow poets and readers in shock. It was Indori’s words, ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’ that had resonated with many protesting against the anti-CAA protests, distilling the rage of the protestors.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Md Zahidul Haque, Associate Professor in Urdu, University of Hyderabad, said that Indori’s poems enclose composite culture and always spread humanity. “He used to always talk to the the younger generation and encourage them to work, be active. He always wanted to spread love, humanity through his poems. There is no scope of animosity, wrongdoing.” He further adds, “He was one of the finest poets, and his vocation as a teacher reflected in his work as he inspired an entire generation through his work. We don’t have such poets.”

Urdu poet and activist Gauhar Raza is of a similar opinion. “This is a big loss for the Urdu world. In my opinion, he was the most popular poet. It is quite shocking that he passed away when voices like his are most required, especially among youth. He could reflect what they were thinking in the strongest language and then express his views honestly in poem. This is what touched the imagination of the younger generation,” he told indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’: Rahat Indori’s line from three decades ago is rallying call

Singers like Adnan Sami, Anup Jalota as well as politicians like Ashok Gehlot among others mourned the loss on social media.

How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated. 🙏🏽 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 11, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the sudden demise of renowned Urdu poet #RahatIndori ji. The country has lost an eminent shayar. May the Almighty give strength to his family members, friends & fans to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 11, 2020

Extremely tragic news. Rahat Indori was one of the most fearless voices around. He will be terribly missed. Never imagined he will go so soon. #RahatIndori — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) August 11, 2020

Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!!🙏

My heartfelt condolences to the family… إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus…Ameen.🤲#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/kfNwVlsdyq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2020

My Deepest Condolences on Passing

Away of the Iconic Shayar #RahatIndori Sahab. He will always be among us with his Beautiful Words 🙏#RIPRahatIndori pic.twitter.com/Qr4mEWCjQG — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 11, 2020

One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on.

Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje’oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return)

Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd