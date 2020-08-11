scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
‘Inspired an entire generation through his work’: Fellow poets and artistes remember Rahat Indori

It was Indori's words, ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’ that had resonated with many protesting against the anti-CAA protests, distilling the rage of the protestors

Updated: August 11, 2020 7:01:17 pm
Famed poet Rahat Indori passed away on August 11. “Rahat Indori ji succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest at 4:40 pm on August 11, 2020. He was Covid positive in ARDS, Renal Failure, T22 Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, old cad, left eye glaucoma. He was on ventilator support,” medical authorities at the Indore hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com. The news of his untimely demise has left fellow poets and readers in shock. It was Indori’s words, ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’ that had resonated with many protesting against the anti-CAA protests, distilling the rage of the protestors.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Md Zahidul Haque, Associate Professor in Urdu, University of Hyderabad, said that Indori’s poems enclose composite culture and always spread humanity. “He used to always talk to the the younger generation and encourage them to work, be active. He always wanted to spread love, humanity through his poems. There is no scope of animosity, wrongdoing.” He further adds, “He was one of the finest poets, and his vocation as a teacher reflected in his work as he inspired an entire generation through his work. We don’t have such poets.”

Urdu poet and activist Gauhar Raza is of a similar opinion. “This is a big loss for the Urdu world. In my opinion, he was the most popular poet. It is quite shocking that he passed away when voices like his are most required, especially among youth. He could reflect what they were thinking in the strongest language and then express his views honestly in poem. This is what touched the imagination of the younger generation,” he told indianexpress.com.

Singers like Adnan Sami, Anup Jalota as well as politicians like Ashok Gehlot among others mourned the loss on social media.

 

 

