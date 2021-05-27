Poetry meet to kick off e-Kerala literature fest on Friday

The poetry festival is the beginning of a series of programmes that will continue to lead up to the eventual physical event at the beaches of Kozhikode in January 2022, the organisers said.

Over 50 poets from nearly 10 countries, including Israel and Palestine, will participate in a poetry session, which will kick off the Kerala Literature Festival (e-KLF 2021) on Friday.

The poetry festival is the beginning of a series of programmes that will continue to lead up to the eventual physical event at the beaches of Kozhikode in January 2022, the organisers said. The poetry event, being held to celebrate the 75th birthday of festival director K Satchidanandan, will be inaugurated by Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan.

The festival is set to kick off with poems by Asma Azaizeh from Palestine and Ismath Hussain from Lakshadweep. It will run all through the day from 10 am. till 7.30 pm.

Poets from South Africa, Italy, US and Ireland will also participate and the roster boasts the presence of the likes of Taslima Nasrin and Indian poets like Salma, Chandrakanth Patil, Kutti Revathi, Nishi Chowla, Balachandran Chullikadu, K G Shankarapilla, P P Ramachandran and Rafeek Ahmed.

KLF is being hosted by DC Kizhakemuri in association with DC Books. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by festival chairman A Pradeep Kumar, chief facilitator Ravi Deecee, festival advisor Hemali Sodhi and general convener Abdul Hakeem. The poetry festival can be viewed from the DC Books’ official Facebook and Youtube pages, the organisers said.