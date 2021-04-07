scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

PM Narendra Modi to release Hindi translation of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ on Friday

The PMO said in a statement that the book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack, will also be present on the occasion.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 2:30:43 pm
The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by the Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book ‘Odisha Itihaas’, written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, on Friday at the Ambedkar International Center here.

The PMO said in a statement that the book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack, will also be present on the occasion.

The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by the Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation, it said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x