PM Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his poems that showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.

राष्ट्रकवि रामधारी सिंह दिनकर जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर सादर नमन। देश और समाज को राह दिखाने वाली उनकी कविताएं हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेंगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar’s poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency.

The former Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

