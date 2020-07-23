Periyar’s book of poems now in Hindi

Rajkamal Prakashan group said it would be publishing two books every 10 days as it resumed publication after the pandemic. (Illustration: Shaym) Rajkamal Prakashan group said it would be publishing two books every 10 days as it resumed publication after the pandemic. (Illustration: Shaym)

Two books by rationalist and social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar are now available for readers in Hindi, publisher Rajkamal Prakashan group said. The books Dharm aur Vishwadrishti and Sachchi Ramayan, originally written in Tamil, are among the first publications by the group after the coronavirus induced lockdown in March.

The people of north India are unfamiliar with the diverse dimensions of Periyar’s intellectual contribution to the changes the great social revolutionary and philosopher brought in the political structure of social balance in a large part of the country. This is strange to hear, but true, the publisher said in a statement.

Today we need the original thought of Periyar with which he wrote about issues like the institution of marriage, the freedom of women, the importance and use of literature, the weaknesses of Indian Marxism, the real intention and hypocrisy of Gandhism and Liberalism etc, it said.

Rajkamal Prakashan group said it would be publishing two books every 10 days as it resumed publication after the pandemic.During the pandemic, it added more than 100 e-books in its collection, while also engaging readers through its unique initiative on WhatsApp, where it continues to send reading materials, including stories and excerpts from classics, to over 30,000 phone numbers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.