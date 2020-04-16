Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Authors come together to tell you stories; watch videos

Penguin India too started what they termed Penguin TV, featuring authors such as Ravinder Singh, Bilal Siddiqi and Sujata Massey, among others.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2020 6:57:37 pm
coronavirus, lockdown, shaheen bhatt, ravinder singh, shaheen bhatt penguin tv, indian express, indian express news Centered around what is unfolding right this moment, the authors have come together and have been doling out short stories (File Photo)

Owing to the pandemic, the way we are living currently has changed. The need for social distancing has necessitated moving increasingly towards a more digital world and several publishing houses have risen to the challenge. Penguin India too started what they termed Penguin TV, featuring authors such as Ravinder Singh, Bilal Siddiqi, Sujata Massey, among others.

Centered around what is unfolding right this moment, authors have come together to dole out short stories. While some took the lead from their books, others have come up with newer stories, making for a rather ingenious virtual exercise.

Here are some of the episodes.

 

More turns and twists your way from @carryonpd

@billysiddiqi carries the story through. Tune in!

Watched all the episodes yet?

