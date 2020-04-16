Authors come together to tell you stories; watch videos

Owing to the pandemic, the way we are living currently has changed. The need for social distancing has necessitated moving increasingly towards a more digital world and several publishing houses have risen to the challenge. Penguin India too started what they termed Penguin TV, featuring authors such as Ravinder Singh, Bilal Siddiqi, Sujata Massey, among others.
Centered around what is unfolding right this moment, authors have come together to dole out short stories. While some took the lead from their books, others have come up with newer stories, making for a rather ingenious virtual exercise.
Here are some of the episodes.
We know cliffhangers don’t make you love the author, but what happens when they’re being spun by a constellation of some of the most brilliant authors in India? Our bestselling author @thisisravinder is going to spin a tale for the times. Hooked yet? Tune in tomorrow same time, same place or you’ll be hanging on the edge of that cliff! #PenguinTV #ReadFromHome
Bringing Dr @shashitharoor’s brilliant prose to life, the fabulous @shaheenb, author of the bestselling book I'VE NEVER BEEN (UN)HAPPIER, brings the riveting tale of Saloni and Siddharth to a scintillating end. Tune in to the finale of the first ever season of #PenguinTV.
Watched all the episodes yet?
