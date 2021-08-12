Penguin Random House’s new imprint to tell stories of India’s defence forces

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, a division of Penguin Random House India (PRHI), on Thursday announced the launch of a new imprint, ‘Penguin Veer’, dedicated to stories of and from the country’s armed forces legacy.

The new imprint that is expected to publish around three new titles annually, would debut its first list of books this year itself.

“Penguin Random House India has been home to the best writers and experts in the genre of war, defence and military stories, and we felt it was the right time to launch ‘Penguin Veer’, to bring greater focus and ambition to the esteemed list,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher of Ebury Publishing and Vintage.

“Over the next few years, we hope to expand the list, and publish newer voices, while working closely with our existing brand authors. With the wide and growing readership that this genre enjoys, Penguin Veer will offer depth, diversity, and quality to its readers,” she added. Best-selling titles about Indian Armed Forces published earlier by PRHI include, “The Brave: Param Vir Chakra Stories”, “1965: Stories from the Indo-Pak War” and “Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero”. Among Penguin Veer’s upcoming publications will be Major General Ian Cardozo’s “1971”, and Kulpreet Yadav’s “The Battle of Rezang-La”.

“From retired military officers to the best defence writers and war journalists in the country, our list of celebrated authors will bring readers stories of unsung heroes and icons, of lesser-known battles and military operations, capturing the courage and fearlessness displayed by our soldiers in the line of duty. “These are stories that will fill hearts with pride,” said Gurveen Chadha, senior commissioning editor at PRHI.