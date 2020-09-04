Memoir to authorised biography: Two books on Ma Anand Sheela to be published later this year

Her life has been rife with controversy and mystery. (Source: HarperCollins, India, Penguin Random House India | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In a couple of months, two books on Sheela Birnstiel, popularly known as Ma Anand Sheela, are set to be pubslihed. One of the books is an authorised biography, Nothing To Lose by Manbeena Sandhu which will acquaint readers with the woman behind the strong persona. This will be published by Harper Collins, India in October. In November, Penguin Random House will come out with Ma Anand Sheela’s memoir titled, My Story in My Own Words. Ma Anand Sheela’s life has been rife with controversies and enigma. She was the spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement and later headlined the Rajneesh commune in Wasco County, Oregon, USA till she was imprisoned for four and a half years.

“It takes a lot of courage for any publishing house to work with someone with my history—for I am no writer; I am simply narrating my life. I believe that experiences are, at times, mightier than literature. And I thank Penguin Random House India for giving me this opportunity. I am certain their team will always have success with leaders like Milee Ashwarya,” Sheela Birnstiel said regarding her upcoming memoir.

“I’ve been closely involved with studying the Bhagwan Rajneesh movement for over 20 years. Throughout this period of study and research, one compelling figure towered above all – Ma Anand Sheela. She, who not only shook the grounds of the United States but the entire world through her non-conforming, non-traditional, and rebellious ways. In 2019, I had the opportunity to meet Ma Anand Sheela in person and we connected on a different level. She guided me through each milestone and this journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. I would like to thank HarperCollins and Ma Anand Sheela for allowing me to present the untold story of a legend,” Sandhu said regarding her book.

