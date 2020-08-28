Penguin to publish fitness expert Shwetambari Shetty’s debut book Get Moving!

The book will be out later this year. (Source: Shwetambari Shetty/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Penguin Random House India will be publishing Shwetambari Shetty’s debut book, Get Moving!. In the book, the fitness expert will be writing about tips to lose weight, easy workouts and lifestyle changes. The book will release later this year in October.

“I’m ecstatic about sharing my journey and the very basics of health and fitness through this book. There’s so much to gain from moving through the day, being functionally fit and by simply being active. It definitely changed my life, and I hope this book helps readers too. Gratitude to Penguin Random House India for publishing it,” she said.

“Working on this book has been a lot of fun. The tips are so simple and practical that I’ve incorporated them into my routine too. I’m excited for readers to learn and benefit from the routines and core concepts that Shwetambari brings to the classes at Cult.Fit,” Roshini Dadlani, commissioning editor said.

Shetty has been a leading face in not just popularising fitness in the country but also making it more accessible. With her debut book, she will take things forward.

“The pandemic has forced us to prioritise our health and fitness like never before, and we all are seeking to work on our body and mind. Get Moving! by Shwetambari Shetty could not have come out in a better time. I am delighted to publish the book, and I hope it will help transform the lives of readers across India and the world,” Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India said.

