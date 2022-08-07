scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

‘Live Your Best Life’: Book guides women on how to negotiate menopause

In the book, the author takes a deep dive into the multiple symptoms and stages of menopause, vocalising them through its female leads -- Mona, a smart corporate head; Shiela, a portly school principal; and Meera, a happy-go-lucky homemaker

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 9:30:35 am
menopauseMenopause is not to be feared (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

Explaining menopause through stories and experiences, a new book by gynecologist and award-winning author Dr Amrinder Bajaj urges women to stop fearing this phase in their lives and lead a fulfilling life.

“Live Your Best Life”, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), strives to help women become more open about menopause and embrace ageing in a direct and approachable manner.

book Dr Amrinder Bajaj’s new book (Source: Amazon.in)

The message of the book: “menopause is the end of menstruation, not the end of the world”.

“With the increase in lifespan more and more women spend a third of their lives in the postmenopausal period. That does not mean that, they have to compromise on the quality of life for, most menopause related issues are treatable. These are discussed in the form of interesting stories that inform and amuse and not, in a boring didactic format,” said Dr Bajaj, the HOD of Obstetrics and Gynecology at MAX Multi Specialty Center, Pitampura.

In the book, the author takes a deep dive into the multiple symptoms and stages of menopause, vocalising them through its female leads — Mona, a smart corporate head; Shiela, a portly school principal; and Meera, a happy-go-lucky homemaker.

“I have addressed these issues through the lives of three friends. . . This is because they are real women facing real problems that any of us can relate to. No points for guessing on who I have fashioned the compassionate Dr Rosy on, to whom these three go for counselling and treatment!,” she writes in the book.

According to the publishers, the book is a gentle, friendly guide to negotiating menopause and living a fulfilling life, both in body and in mind.

Dr Bajaj’s previously authored books include “For The Love of a Man” (2019) and “The Afternoon Girl: My Khushwant Memoir” (2013).

“Live Your Best Life” is currently available for sale across online and offline stores.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:30:35 am

