Sir Patrick Stewart is coming up with his memoir

The celebrity memoir is a genre in itself and the recent addition to the list is Sir Patrick Stewart. He is all set to come up with his memoir, which will be published by Simon & Schuster. According to a report in The Bookseller, he will be reading the audio edition as well. The date of publication is yet to be decided upon. It will document his childhood recollections, while spotlighting his philanthropy too.

“Sir Patrick Stewart is one of the world’s best-loved and most popular actors, thanks in particular to his roles as Jean-Luc Picard in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and Professor Charles Xavier in The X-Men series, but he is just as at home performing on stage for the RSC. A brilliant raconteur, as all chat shows hosts recognise, he is finally bringing his natural storytelling ability to this superb memoir, which has been right at the top of publishers’ wishlists for many years. We are utterly delighted he has chosen to work with Simon & Schuster,” Ian Marshall, Deputy Publishing Director, Non-Fiction, at Simon and Schuster was quoted as saying.

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, ‘Star Trek: Picard’, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime…what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And…I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing [writing the book], even though I never thought I would or could,” the actor said.

