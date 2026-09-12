Was Ashoka India’s lost future

Imagine a literal, corporeal elephant in the room: You might make a valiant stab at not talking about it, but much of what you do will inevitably be determined by its presence; at the very least, you will have to avoid bumping into it. Reading Patrick Olivelle’s Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King left me with a similar lingering thought — how much of Indian history and political thought in the centuries after Ashoka was a reaction to the Mauryan emperor, however much the Brahmanical authors may have avoided discussing him directly?

Relying on Ashoka’s own inscriptions, Olivelle draws a compelling portrait, and what we see is an extraordinary, exuberant personality, threatening to burst out of the pillars on which his words are engraved. This individuality is in stark contrast to later kings with their generic, vainglorious boasts. Here was a writer who promised to “always keep writing more.”