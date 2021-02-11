Mapping Love: Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens debut novel

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is coming up with her debut novel, Mapping Love. Published by Rupa Publications, the book will come out in May 2021. The Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi director has placed her novel in the jungles of India, weaving a heartwarming story.
Sharing the news on social media, Rupa Publications wrote, “We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director @ashwinyiyertiwari’s debut novel, Mapping Love, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer, and filmmaker, her films Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ghar ki Murgi, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought-provoking conversation starters.”
She too shared the news and expressed gratitude. “‘Mapping Love’ my debut novel releases on 21st May 2021. Thank-you & Gratitude.”
Iyer often takes to social media to share her love for books as well as the titles she is reading.
