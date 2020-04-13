Pandemic poem goes viral; ‘this is not normal’ it reminds

A poem composed by Jessica Salfia, titled First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining have gone viral. (File Photo) A poem composed by Jessica Salfia, titled First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining have gone viral. (File Photo)

In trying times, the importance of art and artistes is understood better. We go back to words to both seek refuge and to comprehend the strange unravelling of the present times better. In a similar vein, a poem composed by Jessica Salfia, titled First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining, have gone viral. Teacher and co-director at The West Virginia Council of Teachers of English, she shared it on April 11 and since then it has been widely shared.

This poem is called “First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining.” pic.twitter.com/4keCqPaO63 — Jessica Salfia (@jessica_salfia) April 11, 2020

ALSO READ | Lockdown verse: Tishani Doshi and Sharanya Manivannan reflect on the current times

ALSO READ | Lockdown Reading: Annie Zaidi on the books she is trying to read

The poem begins with these lines: “In these uncertain times / as we navigate the new normal, / Are you willing to share your ideas and solutions? / As you know, many people are struggling.” Ending with the refrain, “As you know, many people are struggling,” the poems reflects on the present times with a touch of humour — “Calories don’t count during a pandemic” —and biting perceptiveness —”Grocers report flour shortages as more people are baking than ever“.

Salfia highlights how things, though seemingly normal, are no longer the same. Offers are still being doled out for Mother’s Day but “Mother’s Day looks a little different this year”.

The poem ends with the definitive lines, “This is not normal“, reminding us that no matter how hard we try to escape behind flimsy corporate ideals and privileged way of life, what is unfolding is not normal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd