‘Wanted to encourage families to cook together’: Padma Lakshmi on her first children’s book ‘Tomatoes for Neela’

TV host and model Padma Lakshmi is all excited about her first children’s book Tomatoes for Neela.

Taking to Instagram, the author said, “I wrote this because I wanted to give families a jumping-off point to discuss when, how, and where fruits and vegetables grow. I wanted to encourage families to cook together, to understand that everyone in the family from various generations has something to contribute to that child’s food education and the practice of writing down a family’s beloved recipes can be both fun and useful in building a personal library of foods we all cherish.”

The picture book, set to hit the stands on August 31, 2021, features the story of Neela who loves cooking with her amma and writing down the recipes in her notebook. As per the publisher, Penguin Random House‘s website, cooking makes Neela feel closer to her paati (grandmother), so stays away from them in India. “On Saturdays, Neela and amma go to the market and today, they are buying tomatoes to make paati’s famous sauce. But first, Neela needs to learn about all the different kinds of tomatoes they can pick from. And as Neela and amma cook together, they find a way for paati to share in both the love and the flavours of the day,” it read.

The book is aimed at children from four to eight years old, according to People.

Padma teamed up with honour-winning illustrator Juana Martinez-Neal for the book.

On the book cover, the 50-year-old mentioned, “Some of my fondest memories from childhood are of cooking with the women in my family. It is the foundation for all I have spent my life working on.”

Previously, she has written two cookbooks, The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs, as well as her memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate.