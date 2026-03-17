Out of Pablo Escobar’s shadow, the reinvention of Medellin – UNESCO’s 2027 Book Capital

Once synonymous with Pablo Escobar’s drug cartels, Medellin – Colombia’s second-largest city – will soon embrace a new identity imbued with ink rather than blood after UNESCO designated it the World Book Capital for 2027.

The city of “Eternal Spring” is nestled in the Aburra Valley, a mountainous basin in Colombia’s Andes. After decades of drug-cartel conflict in the 20th century, the city has turned a new leaf, leading Colombia’s national reading index and counts over 110 bookstores and 25 libraries within its limits.

Another consideration was that bookstores in Medellin have multiplied by 542% over the past seven decades. Several of the city’s libraries occupy former prisons and police facilities, thereby reinventing spaces associated with repression into sanctuaries of learning.