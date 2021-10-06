Oxford English Dictionary adds 26 new Korean words

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added 26 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition.

“We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary,” reads a blog post by OED.

The oldest K-word in the OED update, of course, is the meaning of ‘K’, which is Korean. “First added to the OED in its 1933 supplement, the dictionary’s entry for both the nominal and adjectival uses of Korean has now been fully revised,” the statement further read.

In the new update, Korean food features quite prominently. The new entries include:

*banchan (first attested 1938) – a small side dish of vegetables, etc., served along with rice as part of a typical Korean meal.

*bulgogi (1958) – a dish of thin slices of beef or pork which are marinated then grilled or stir-fried.

*dongchimi (1962) – a type of kimchi made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage.

*galbi (1958) -a dish of beef short ribs, usually marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and sugar, and sometimes cooked on a grill at the table.

*japchae (1955)- a dish consisting of cellophane noodles made from sweet potato starch, stir-fried with vegetables and other ingredients, and typically seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil.

The meaning of the most iconic Korean dish “kimchi” has also been revised. Other entries include “hanbok”, a traditional Korean costume worn by both men and women, and Tang Soo Do, Korean martial art.

Amid the rising frenzy surrounding Korean pop culture, two words –“Korean wave” and “hallyu” have also been added to the dictionary. “Hallyu, a borrowing from Korean, also means ‘Korean wave’ when literally translated, and it is now also being used in English to refer to South Korean pop culture and entertainment itself, not just its increasing popularity,” OED mentions.

The dictionary adds, “The adoption and development of these Korean words in English also demonstrate how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the traditional centres of English in the United Kingdom and the United States — they show how Asians in different parts of the continent invent and exchange words within their own local contexts, then introduce these words to the rest of the English-speaking world…”

