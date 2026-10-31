Oscar Wilde meets Bollywood, Indian magicians conquer America, and queer love defies convention

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.

This week: Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray gets a Bollywood makeover, Indian magicians find themselves in 19th-century America, and queer love challenges convention across India. Three very different books, three hits.

Oscar Wilde’s The Pictures of Darpan Ray

Verdict: HIT

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This is a mordantly clever transposition of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Basu abandons Victorian drawing rooms for the febrile, morally porous ecosystem of contemporary Bollywood, following the eponymous Darpan’s ascent from aspiring writer to magnetic screen idol, shaped by a Faustian director. Where Wilde weaponised a supernatural portrait to reflect his protagonist’s putrefying soul, Basu deploys the hyper-commodified Indian cinema, rife with AI anxieties, as a mirror for modern vanity. While Wilde was celebrated for his epigrammatic brilliance, Basu delights with his acerbic wit. The result is a caustic, propulsive critique of a culture obsessed with perpetual youth and hollow spectacle.