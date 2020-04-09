Orwell Prize Longlist for Political Writing and Political Fiction 2020 announced

Winner of Political Writing and Political Fiction will be announced on George Orwell’s birth anniversary.(Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) Winner of Political Writing and Political Fiction will be announced on George Orwell’s birth anniversary.(Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Orwell Prize Longlist for Political Writing and Political Fiction have been announced. There are 25 books in both the lists. The list for Political Writing consists of: Appeasing Hitler: Chamberlain, Churchill and the Road to War by Tim Bouverie (Bodley Head), Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by Kate Clanchy (Picador), Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez (Chatto & Windus),The Windrush Betrayal: Exposing the Hostile Environment by Amelia Gentleman (Guardian Faber), Follow Me, Akhi: The Online World of British Muslims by Hussein Kesvani (Hurst), Maoism: A Global History by Julia Lovell (Bodley Head), The Ministry of Truth: A Biography of George Orwell’s 1984 by Dorian Lynskey (Picador), Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane (Hamish Hamilton), Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni (Scribe), Margaret Thatcher – Herself Alone: The Authorized Biography Vol. 3 by Charles Moore (Allen Lane), Kremlin Winter: Russia and the Second Coming of Vladimir Putin by Robert Service (Picador) and The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff (Profile).

“None of us are thinking about life in quite the same way as we were even a few weeks ago. Politics looks and feels very different too. But the books on this year’s longlist are not about ordinary politics. In fact, most aren’t about mainstream politics at all. They are, though, political in the most important sense: they cast fresh light on something that matters and perhaps inspire us to consider how things might be better. They are also – all 12 of them – a good and satisfying read. We surely need those more than ever,” Stephanie Flanders, Chair of Judges, The Orwell Prize for Political Writing 2020 was quoted as saying.

The Political Fiction Longlist consists of: This Paradise by Ruby Cowling (Boiler House Press), Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann (Galley Beggar Press), Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Hamish Hamilton), The Wall by John Lanchester (Faber & Faber), The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Granta Books), The Man Who Saw Everything by Deborah Levy (Hamish Hamilton), Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke (Serpent’s Tail), To Calais, in Ordinary Time by James Meek (Canongate Books), Girl by Edna O’Brien (Faber & Faber), The Travelers by Regina Porter (Jonathan Cape), Broken Jaw by Minoli Salgado (the87press), Spring by Ali Smith (Hamish Hamilton) and The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Fleet).

The list, as evidenced, is dominated by women writers.

“Our longlist for his year’s Orwell Prize for Political Fiction pays homage to the ability of the writer’s voice to absorb political power structures and return them to us in stories of personal identity, community tensions, how the long tail of history impacts on the present, and the emerging strength of women to define what ‘political’ means,” Jude Kelly, Chair of Judges, The Orwell Prize for Political Fiction 2020 was quoted as saying.

Shortlist of both will be announced mid-May. The winners will be revealed on George Orwell’s birth anniversary on 25 June and will be awarded £3,000.

