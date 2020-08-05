Oprah Winfrey recommends reading Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

The book has received raving reviews. (Photo: Reuters) The book has received raving reviews. (Photo: Reuters)

As is well known, Oprah Winfrey often recommends book for the Oprah Books Club and her recent pick is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer winner, Isabel Wilkerson. Sharing this, Oprah took to instagram and wrote, “My next @oprahsbookclub pick, “Caste” by @Isabelwilkerson, should be required reading for humanity. It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. In writing this book, Isabel responds to a calling from the ancestors—and the ancestors are pleased.”

My next @oprahsbookclub pick, “Caste” by @Isabelwilkerson, should be required reading for humanity. It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. Download a copy on @AppleBooks here: https://t.co/cAkzEPCFL3 #ReadWithUs pic.twitter.com/9WAXk7QP9r — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 4, 2020

Published this year, Wilkerson’s book holds the caste system in America under scrutiny, detailing the way it shaped lives and continues to do so, till today. In his review in The New York Times, critic Dwight Garner wrote, “Wilkerson’s book is about how brutal misperceptions about race have disfigured the American experiment. This is a topic that major historians and novelists have examined from many angles, with care, anger, deep feeling and sometimes simmering wit.”

Wright further labelled it as essential reading, arguing, “Wilkerson has written a closely argued book that largely avoids the word “racism,” yet stares it down with more humanity and rigor than nearly all but a few books in our literature.”

