Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Looking for book recommendations? Oprah Winfrey has one for you

In case you are looking for a book recommendation, we have some for you. 

Published: April 8, 2020
If you are thinking of ways to spend time, start reading the book you had been long waiting to.

Owing to the current pandemic, we have all been restricted within the safety of our homes. This has provided us with a lot of time and made redundant all the excuses we made before for not reading. If you are thinking of ways to spend time, start reading the book you had been long waiting to, or look up online for some ebooks.

In case you are looking for recommendations, we have some for you. But you can also take a tip from Oprah Winfrey who recently tweeted about the book, Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker.

Centered around mental illness, the novel published in April this year details the life of an American family. They have 12 children and six of them have been diagnosed with  schizophrenia. Their plight moves them to embark on a quest to understand the condition and even find a cure.

Suggesting the book, Winfrey said, “It’s a riveting true story of an American family that reads like a medical detective journey. It reveals the shame, denial, shock, confusion, and misunderstanding of mental illness at a time when no one was really sure what schizophrenia was or how to treat it.”

What are you reading now?

