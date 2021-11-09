One for the Books: The TCLP Annual Free Library Festival is back

There will also be a series of online workshops across November 20 and 21, which includes a comedy workshop with Aditi Mittal. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The work of The Community Library Project (TCLP) across its three libraries in Delhi-NCR has been a touchstone of commitment to the free library movement that makes reading accessible to all. Which is why, in the Capital’s literary life, the TCLP’s annual Free Library Festival is a fun occasion to catch up on all things bookish. To be held between November 13 and 21, the event will see a book giveaway on November 13 and 14 at its library in South Extension-Kotla. Readers can take home books from their extensive collection against donations of Rs 50 to Rs 300. A ticketed event to ensure COVID-safety, visitors will be allowed in 30-minutes slots. Tickets can be reserved here.