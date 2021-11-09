One for the Books: The TCLP Annual Free Library Festival is back

November 9, 2021 3:27:53 pm
The work of The Community Library Project (TCLP) across its three libraries in Delhi-NCR has been a touchstone of commitment to the free library movement that makes reading accessible to all. Which is why, in the Capital’s literary life, the TCLP’s annual Free Library Festival is a fun occasion to catch up on all things bookish. To be held between November 13 and 21, the event will see a book giveaway on November 13 and 14 at its library in South Extension-Kotla. Readers can take home books from their extensive collection against donations of Rs 50 to Rs 300. A ticketed event to ensure COVID-safety, visitors will be allowed in 30-minutes slots. Tickets can be reserved here.
There will also be a series of online workshops across November 20 and 21. These include one on playwriting with writer Annie Zaidi; getting published with Westland’s publisher, Karthika VK, Jacaranda Literary Agency’s Jayapriya Vasudevan and writer Samit Basu; a food workshop with popular YouTube channel Bong Eats and a comedy workshop with Aditi Mittal. Other workshops include those on keeping children safe online and how to get them reading more. More details are available here.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-