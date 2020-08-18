‘One Arrange Murder’: Author Chetan Bhagat’s next to hit stands in September

Though available for pre-order on Amazon, the book will be released worldwide on September 28.(Express photos by Pradip Das)

A murder mystery in the backdrop of an arranged marriage will be at the centrestage of bestselling author Chetan Bhagat’s upcoming fiction book, announced publishing house Westland.

The book’s title — One Arranged Murder — and its cover were revealed by the author on Monday. It will be Bhagat’s ninth novel and 11th book overall. His last release was The Girl in Room 105.

“‘One Arranged Murder’ is a gripping murder mystery set in a backdrop of an arranged marriage. Not only does it have intense suspense, it is also filled with humour, love and relatable Indian characters — something common to all my books. The test readers gave a phenomenal response and I can’t wait for everyone to read it,” Bhagat said.

Though available for pre-order on Amazon, the book will be released worldwide on September 28.

Beside Bhagat’s two non-fiction titles, What Young India Wants (2012) and Making India Awesome (2015), his previous works of fiction include Five Point Someone (2004), One Night @ the Call Center (2005), The 3 Mistakes of My Life (2008), 2 States (2009), Revolution 2020 (2011), Half Girlfriend (2014) and One Indian Girl (2016).

