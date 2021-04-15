On Tomas Tranströmer’s birth anniversary, The Nobel Prize shares an image of his notebook

In there he had composed the draft of his first poem. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

For readers, the diary of authors holds a special place. They reveal the workings of the minds we spend a lifetime dissecting. Recently, as a treat to readers all across the globe and to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Swedish poet and Nobel Laureate Tomas Tranströmer, the official Twitter handle of the Nobel Prize shared an image of his notebook.

In there, he had composed the draft of his first poem.

“Take a look at Literature Laureate Tomas Tranströmer’s notebook. The poet was born on this day, 15 April, 90 years ago. He began using this notebook when he was just 15 years old. On the page pictured is a draft of the first poem in his debut collection ‘Seventeen Poems’,” the tweet said.

Born on April 15, 1931, Tranströmer was considered one of the leading poets of his generation. His poems captured the isolation and fragmentation of modernity, representing in turn an entire generation. His work has been translated in over 60 languages. He passed away on March 26, 2015. He was 83.

In an interview with The Paris Review, translator Patty Crane had shared her experience of translating the Swedish poet’s work. “I’d say Tranströmer embodies a deep and abiding connection to the natural world, and that its presence in his poetry is inevitable. “What we’re given is a larger, if mysterious and elusive, whole. Tranströmer’s sense, in moments of inspiration, of being in two places at once, where “everything is open,” clearly relates to this and speaks directly to his relationship to the world. The writing stems from this relationship, not the other way around. The writing distills and hones it. Who does he work for? Maybe eternity. Or oblivion, or both.”