Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous to be adapted into a movie

The novel won multiple awards. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous was hailed as one of the best books last year and it also picked up several literary awards. This year, there is some good news for its readers. According to a report in the Vulture, on the A24 podcast it has been revealed that a movie adaptation of the novel is in place. The report added that the news came about at the beginning of this week’s episode during a conversation between Vuong and writer Bryan Washington. Incidentally, Washington’s debut novel was also picked up by A24 with the intent of developing it into a limited television series.

“Now seems like as good a time as any to announce that we’re also busy working on the film adaptation of On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” their episode’s introduction revealed. Post this, the author duo spoke on the pandemic and as the report states, also mused on ways queerness impacts their writing.

Vuong’s phenomenal work has been framed in the form of a letter written from the point of view of a Vietnamese American son to his illiterate mother. The book received rave reviews.

A review in The Guardian praised the book and wrote, “There are passages in the novel of real beauty and originality. Vuong writes wonderfully about work: the resigned camaraderie and irony, for instance, of the women working in Rose’s nail bar, where smells of “cloves, cinnamon, ginger, mint and cardamom” from cooking in the back room mingle with the toxic “formaldehyde, toluene, acetone, Pine-sol and bleach”, which damage their health and their hands.”

It continued, “In the tobacco fields, where Little Dog stands out among the mostly Hispanic labourers, “you could hear their lungs working as they cut, the stalks falling in bright green splashes around their hunched backs … could hear the water inside their stems as the steel broke open the membranes, the ground darkening as the plants bled out”. The novel’s strength lies in its specifics, so exactly seen or smelled or tasted.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd