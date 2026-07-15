A quick guide to the best Odyssey translation for you

As Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Homeric adaptation of The Odyssey—the 10-year journey undertaken by the eponymous Odysseus, repeatedly waylaid by monsters and vengeful gods on his way home after the Trojan War—releases worldwide, the battle over which version of Homer’s 3,000-year-old poem one should read has grown increasingly contentious.

Nolan has said he leaned most on Emily Wilson’s translation (the first complete English translation by a woman), he also studied others, including Robert Fagles’s and E V Rieu’s versions, while developing the film.

But, which one is best for you? But which one is best for you? It depends on whether you a new reader, a scholar, someone who enjoys gorgeous verse or somebody who is partial to prose and straight speak.

Is one of them the “correct” one?

No. Take the debate over the fifth word, where Homer uses the word “polytropos” to describe Odysseus. It has no single English equivalent, and can mean turned by travel, thought and speech, or even character. A similar pattern can be seen throughout the epic poem where scholars often challenge interpretations of verses, words, context and intention.

A Reader's Guide Choosing Your Odyssey Eight translations, four centuries, one untranslatable word: polytropos Chapman 1614 Pope 1725 Rieu 1946 Fitzgerald 1961 Lattimore 1967 Fagles 1996 Wilson 2017 Mendelsohn 2025 "that many a way / Wound with his wisdom" His solution to polytropos + Strengths The first English Odyssey — inspired Keats's famous sonnet on discovering it

Vigorous, bold Elizabethan verse with real poetic force − Trade-offs Dense, archaic 17th-century language — a demanding read today

More free paraphrase than close translation Best For Literary history buffs and lovers of Elizabethan verse. "The man for wisdom's various arts renown'd" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Polished, musical heroic couplets — a major literary work in its own right

The dominant English Odyssey for over a century after publication − Trade-offs More elegant paraphrase than literal translation — Pope smooths over rough or strange details

Pope secretly used two co-translators for over half the poem Best For Readers who want Homer as 18th-century English poetry, not close translation. "the resourceful man" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Launched Penguin Classics in 1946 — friendly, easygoing prose

Hugely popular with casual readers for decades − Trade-offs Still carries some formal, old-fashioned sentence structure despite being prose

Less literal than Lattimore; the revised edition improves accuracy Best For Readers who want prose, not poetry, without sacrificing warmth. "skilled in all ways of contending" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Literary standard for decades — lyrical, unrhymed verse prized for its beauty

Widely used as the family/classroom read-aloud edition − Trade-offs Sometimes slips into mid-century American idiom (Zeus saying "scot-free")

Slower, more reflective pace than Fagles or Wilson Best For Readers who want epic grandeur and don't mind an unhurried pace. "the man of many ways" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Closest to Homer's Greek — preserves repeated epithets like "rosy-fingered dawn" exactly

Uses a six-beat line that echoes Homeric hexameter; the scholarly gold standard − Trade-offs Fidelity comes at a cost: often reads as stiff, slow, or academic

A demanding first read — better as a second pass after Fagles or Wilson Best For Serious study, or comparing directly against the Greek. "the man of twists and turns" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Cinematic and dramatic — the most widely taught translation of the past 30 years, sold over a million copies

Stately, natural voice; avoids pomposity without going too colloquial − Trade-offs Takes liberties with imagery and word choice the Greek doesn't strictly require

Prioritizes drama and sweep over literal precision Best For A page-turning, emotionally vivid first read. "a complicated man" Her solution to polytropos + Strengths First English translation by a woman; clean, quick, matches Homer's own line count

Widely called the most accessible, direct entry point for first-time readers − Trade-offs Some scholars, including translator Daniel Mendelsohn, argue it takes interpretive liberties

Plainness can read as less "grand" than earlier verse translations Best For Readers who want speed, clarity, and a modern voice. "a man... who had so many roundabout ways / to wander, driven off course" His solution to polytropos + Strengths Musical, six-beat line closer to Homer's own meter — restores archaic grandeur

Reads the poem as a study of identity — fitting for a hero the poem itself won't even name at first − Trade-offs Much newer and less widely taught so far than Fagles or Wilson

Fuller and denser than Wilson's leaner, faster-moving prose Best For Readers who want Homer's oral music restored, with serious scholarly backing. Express InfoGenIE

What are the major translations, and how do they differ?

Nolan reportedly referred to Emily Wilson’s version of The Odyssey. Wilson was the first woman to publish a complete translation of the epic poem in English. (Generated using AI) Nolan reportedly referred to Emily Wilson’s version of The Odyssey. Wilson was the first woman to publish a complete translation of the epic poem in English. (Generated using AI)

George Chapman (1614)

The man, O Muse, inform, that many a way

Wound with his wisdom to his wished stay,

That wander’d wondrous far, When he the town

Of sacred Troy had sack’d and shiver’d down;

It is the first English Odyssey, but uses vigorous Elizabethan verse. His translation inspired Keats’s famous sonnet, “On First Looking into Chapman’s Homer.”The language is dense, archaic language by modern standards.

Alexander Pope (1725)

The man for wisdom’s various arts renown’d,

Long exercised in woes, O Muse! resound;

Who, when his arms had wrought the destined fall

Of sacred Troy, and razed her heaven-built wall,

The Rape of the Lock poet translates the epic using polished 18th-century heroic couplets, which remained the dominant English Odyssey for over a century. It is considered more of an elegant paraphrase than close translation.

E V Rieu (1946)

Tell me, Muse, the story of that resourceful man who was driven to wander far and wide after he had sacked the holy citadel of Troy. He saw the cities of many people and he learnt their ways.

In a departure from tradition, Rieu translates the epic in prose rather than verse making it accessible to a larger number of readers. This translation has the distinction of being the first book to be launched under the now famous Penguin Classics imprint. The text, while easy to read still retains some old-fashioned sentence structure.

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Robert Fitzgerald

Sing in me, Muse, and through me tell the story

of that man skilled in all ways of contending,

the wanderer, harried for years on end,

after he plundered the stronghold

on the proud height of Troy.

It is an elegant translation, which was quite popular, only Fitzgerald occasionally slips into mid-century American idiom (“scot-free”), which can jolt readers out of the ancient setting.

Richmond Lattimore (1967)

Tell me, Muse, of the man of many ways, who was driven

far journeys, after he had sacked Troy’s sacred citadel.

Many were they whose cities he saw, whose minds he learned of,

many the pains he suffered in his spirit on the wide sea,

Lattimore is known to be one of the most literal translators who closely tracked Homer’s Greek word order. However, its fidelity comes at the cost of flow and several critics describe it as more of a careful crib than a poem.

Robert Fagles (1996)

Sing to me of the man, Muse, the man of twists and turns

driven time and again off course, once he had plundered

the hallowed heights of Troy.

He is known for his accessible, energetic verses that are built to be read aloud. This is one of the bestselling translations of The Odyssey. He uses imagery and phrasing that are not in the Homeric original to make the text more exciting.

Emily Wilson (2017)

Tell me about a complicated man.

Muse, tell me how he wandered and was lost

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This is a modern translation of the Homeric epic, the first to be translated by a woman. She has criticised her for her interpretive translation, especially when it comes to women in the epic, and for using modern language, which some see as over simplification. However, it remains one of the most popular texts so much so that Nolan referred to it too. It is often recommended as an entry text for those studying the classic for the first time.

Daniel Mendelsohn (2025)

Tell me the tale of a man, Muse, who had so many roundabout ways.

To wander, driven off course, after sacking Troy’s hallowed keep.

His translation is a musical, six-beat line closer to Homer’s original meter, with the fullest scholarly notes of any current edition. While Mendelsohn preserves Homer’s original line breaks, some readers complain of awkward phrasing and jarring enjambment.

Which one should I start with?

If you want the most readable modern entry point, Wilson’s is usually recommended. If you want something closer to how the Greek scans, Lattimore. If you want a classic, dramatic reading experience, go with Fagles. There is no wrong choice, only a different Odysseus depending on which one you pick.

Why is this suddenly a topic of debate again?

Wilson’s translation, and the choices behind it, have resurfaced in conversation around the new film that use similarly plain, modern language for their dialogue. Thus, reviving a years-old argument about whether accessible, contemporary English does justice to a 3,000-year-old epic.

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Why are there so many translations of one poem?

The Odyssey was composed in the 7th or 8th century, the version of Greek spoken has been lost to the ages. It is, therefore, difficult to faithfully render into English verse, leading to hundreds of attempts over the centuries with differences in meaning and rhythm.