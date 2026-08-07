Do films owe fidelity to Odyssey or Ramayana? Translators say ‘Homer, Valmiki will outlive us’

How loyal should a modern reimagining or translation be to its ancient source? Can there be any faithful version at all, and how much can one alter it before it becomes something else? This is the debate that has classicists, litterateurs and filmmakers at loggerheads since the release of Christopher Nolan’s $250-million spectacle The Odyssey, and the announcement of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana.

While Tiwari has already drawn criticism for historical inaccuracies in costume and jewelry design based on the film trailer, classicist Emily Wilson, whose translation was referred to and endorsed by the filmmaker, wrote a blistering review of Nolan’s movie in the London Review of Books, memorably bemoaning that “there are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.” Daniel Mendelsohn, another translator, called the onscreen Odysseus “tormented, guilt-ridden… stripped of humor and wit, seductiveness and cleverness” — a hero, he wrote, who “sounds like the heroes of Christopher Nolan movies,” not Homer’s.

However, not all critics view the original text as a sacrosanct boundary that film retellings should limit themselves to. Novelist Joyce Carol Oates fired back on X, accusing Wilson of a “tone of dismissal & haughty superiority” and writing: “One would expect a translator, of all people, beholden to a text, in service to a text, to be just a wee bit more thoughtful & respectful of others who are acting in good faith…” Theo Nash, who has published on the textual history of the Odyssey, also argued that Nolan’s interpretation was not a betrayal of Homer but a coherent, if dark, reading through the lens of guilt, consequence and the collapse of civilisation.

This is the crux of the matter. At what point does interpretation become betrayal? And who gets to decide? The Indian Express spoke to translators and publishers about whether adaptations owe fidelity to a source, where the line falls if it does, and what they made of the Nolan controversy.

Daisy Rockwell: ‘Homer will outlive us all’

Daisy Rockwell won the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand. Daisy Rockwell won the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand.

Daisy Rockwell, who won the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand, is not worried about Nolan’s film. She believes the controversy misses the point: that ancient epics are not fragile. “Ancient texts are famously resilient because they have survived countless retellings and renditions,” she told The Indian Express. “Epics like the Odyssey and the Mahabharata have survived millennia and one clumsy version is not going to hurt them in any way.”

“Whereas a translator or filmmaker must obtain copyright permission to recreate a version of a modern text, ancient texts are open to all,” says Rockwell, a translator of Hindi and Urdu literature. For Rockwell, the question is not whether Nolan has betrayed Homer, but whether Homer can be betrayed at all. “Homer will outlive us all, as will Valmiki and Vyasa, because all of them created epics of such power that humans will never stop retelling them.”

“I think Nolan has as much right to direct whatever version of the Odyssey he likes as Emily Wilson has to call it trash. Maybe tomorrow someone will come out with their own version using only their pet cats dressed up in funny costumes. Will this harm Homer? No.”

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Nandakumar K : ‘Every translation is subjective’

Nandakumar K’s translation of M Mukundan’s Delhi Gadhaka won the JCB Prize for Literature in 2021. (penguin Random House India) Nandakumar K’s translation of M Mukundan’s Delhi Gadhaka won the JCB Prize for Literature in 2021. (penguin Random House India)

Nandakumar K, a Dubai-based Malayalam translator whose co-translation of M Mukundan’s Delhi Gadhaka won the JCB Prize for Literature in 2021, sees the controversy as a symptom of a deeper misunderstanding about what translation does. “Every translator reads the book as any other reader. No one can claim to know the book better than the author,” he says. “Over time sensibilities change and every iteration is therefore subjective. Therefore someone saying my translation is better than his/hers is deluding themselves.”

He warns against projecting contemporary values onto ancient texts: “Homer is long dead and gone. What he (or his cohorts) had written, with what intent and purpose, only they know. It’s a waste of time claiming that X’s translation is full of misogyny and Y’s meets all the requirements of intersectional feminism, etc. etc.”

He also sympathises with translators who guard against liberties: “I don’t like to play fast and loose with other people’s works. That belongs to them and them only. That is a sacred canon for me. When someone wants to indulge in ‘transcreation’ , then don’t call it translation and call it by some other name.”

But he points to India’s own history of epic retellings as proof the tradition can absorb almost anything: “We have had plenty of retelling of our own epics turning heroes into villains and villains into heroes and doormats into strong women and so on… You must have heard of Ramayanas that stretch from Indonesia to god knows how far into the West.”

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On complaints that Nolan’s film has no intimate scenes, Nandakumar, says: “I read one of Homer’s recent translators bemoaning that there’s no sex in Nolan’s movie. Now if he had put in some scenes the next complaint would be that it was much more brutish those days and how has he brought in so much finesse into the bedroom (or al fresco) scenes. You see, there is no accounting for carpers and cavillers, they will find something or the other to carp and cavil about.”

Srinath Perur: ‘The Odyssey will sail through’

Srinath Perur is known for his translation of Vivek Shanbhag’s Ghachar Ghochar. Srinath Perur is known for his translation of Vivek Shanbhag’s Ghachar Ghochar.

Srinath Perur, who translates from Kannada to English and is best known for his translation of Vivek Shanbhag’s Ghachar Ghochar, has never read the Odyssey cover to cover, yet feels he knows it. “This is because epics are deeply diffused into culture. They’ve been around for so long, speaking across the times to something fundamental about being human, that they are incredibly resilient.”

“When a work has been translated many times, it creates room for new translators to highlight different aspects of the work or reinterpret it for changing times. This is possible and even necessary precisely because these works are so rich and resilient.” His verdict on Nolan’s film: “I think the Odyssey will sail through all of this just fine.”

Minakshi Thakur: ‘Each new retelling gives a fresh lease of life’

Minakshi Thakur, publisher of Ekada, Westland Books’ imprint for English translations and texts in Indian languages. (Photo by special arrangement) Minakshi Thakur, publisher of Ekada, Westland Books’ imprint for English translations and texts in Indian languages. (Photo by special arrangement)

Minakshi Thakur, publisher of Ekada, Westland Books’ imprint for English translations and texts in Indian languages, says, “Each new translation or retelling gives a fresh lease of life to our epics. In that regard, they should not be seen as betrayal. We have so many versions of the Ramayana — in India and Southeast Asia — and each has something unique and distinct about it. Wayanad in Kerala alone has 12 distinct tribal versions corresponding to its indigenous communities. This epic is part of a living oral tradition, retold and recreated in different contexts.”

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On Nolan’s film specifically: “It cannot simply be understood as a translation from text to screen, but as another retelling adapting the greatest epic from ancient Greek literature for the contemporary audience.” The filmmaker’s involvement, she adds, is a validation rather than a violation: “The making of a movie by a stellar filmmaker like Christopher Nolan simply endorses it as a story that can be read and enjoyed even today. It is another way of keeping it alive.”