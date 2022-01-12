Odia litterateur Manglu Charan Biswal dies at 86

Eminent Odia litterateur Manglu Charan Biswal, on whose story the first Sambalpuri film ‘Bhukha’ was based, died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

He was 86, and is survived by his wife Shailabala, three sons and a daughter.

Biswal died at his residence at Baradungri in Sambalpur district, his family said.

He was born on May 4, 1935, at Pitapali village, which got submerged after the construction of Hirakud Dam. Biswal had a flair for writing since his school days, and he had penned many plays, poems and children’s stories in both Odia and Sambalpuri.

His major literary works include ‘Daria Parira Kabita’, ‘Astaragara Kabi’, ‘Di Dhara Luha’, ‘Agnisambhaba’ and ‘Ananya’. The prolific writer’s ‘Bhukha’ was later adapted into an award-winning film.

A pall of gloom descended in the region as people visited his residence to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Biswal’s death, saying, “His contribution to the enrichment of Sambalpuri literature with stories, poems, plays, children’s literature will always be remembered.”

