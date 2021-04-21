scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passes away due to Covid-19 complications

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on his passing, "His death created a deep void in the society," she said

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
Updated: April 21, 2021 1:08:53 pm
Ghosh, 89, was found to be COVID-positive on April 14.

Eminent Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passed away Wednesday morning. He was in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 14. Ghosh was 89.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on his passing, “His death created a deep void in the society,” she said.

Ghosh had several comorbidities and was hospitalised a few months ago. After testing positive, he did not want to go to the hospital, following which his family decided to keep him in home isolation after consulting with the doctors.

Considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include Adim Lata – Gulmomay and Murkha Baro Samajik Nay, among other books. The poet was vocal about contemporary issues and was also seen at the forefront during many political upheavals in the state including the Nandigram violence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2016 he received the Jnanpith Award. In 1977, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book ‘Babarer Prarthana‘.

According to a PTI report, poet Subodh Sarkar said COVID-19 snatched away Ghosh when he was needed the most as “the state was faced with the threat of fascism”. “He was soft-spoken but his pen was razor-sharp, always speaking against intolerance. He used to be a participant in all conventions and movements for free and liberal thinking,” Sarkar said.

He is survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti, and wife Pratima. Ghosh was born on February 6, 1932, at Chandpur in present-day Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x