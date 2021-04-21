Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Eminent Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passed away Wednesday morning. He was in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 14. Ghosh was 89.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on his passing, “His death created a deep void in the society,” she said.

Ghosh had several comorbidities and was hospitalised a few months ago. After testing positive, he did not want to go to the hospital, following which his family decided to keep him in home isolation after consulting with the doctors.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2021

Considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include Adim Lata – Gulmomay and Murkha Baro Samajik Nay, among other books. The poet was vocal about contemporary issues and was also seen at the forefront during many political upheavals in the state including the Nandigram violence.

In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2016 he received the Jnanpith Award. In 1977, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book ‘Babarer Prarthana‘.

According to a PTI report, poet Subodh Sarkar said COVID-19 snatched away Ghosh when he was needed the most as “the state was faced with the threat of fascism”. “He was soft-spoken but his pen was razor-sharp, always speaking against intolerance. He used to be a participant in all conventions and movements for free and liberal thinking,” Sarkar said.

He is survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti, and wife Pratima. Ghosh was born on February 6, 1932, at Chandpur in present-day Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)