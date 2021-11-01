Noted Malayalam novelist P Valsala gets Ezhuthachan award

Noted Malayalam novelist and short story writer P Valsala has been selected for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram this year in recognition of her valuable contribution to Malayalam language and literature.

Announcing the award here on Monday, State Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the honour carries a cash award of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

The Kerala government’s highest literary honour has been named after Thunchaththu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, a 16th century devotional poet, considered to be the father of Malayalam language.

The 83-year old Valsala, whose works have been reprinted several times, is known for her distinct style of writing.

‘Nellu’, ‘Agnayam’, ‘Nizhaluragunna Vazhikal’, ‘Arakkillam’ and ‘Venal’ are some of her noted works.

Valsala, one of the prominent woman writers of the state, is also a recipient of the Kerala Sahithya Academy Award.

