Noted Kannada poet N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta no more

Noted Kannada poet, critic a translator N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta died early on Saturday He was 84 and was suffering from age-related ailments family sources said.

Popularly known as ‘NSL’ in Kannada literary world, he was born in 1936 in Shivamogga district. Bhatta has been a household name through his bhavageete (lyrical poems) and is known for his contribution to modern Kannada poetry, critical works and translations.

He had translated about 50 of William Shakespeare’s sonnets, the poetry of T S Elliot and works of poet Yeats int Kannada. A recipient of the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award a Kannada Rajyotsava Award among others, his popular work include “Thaye ninna Padilla.”

He served as Professor at Bengaluru university and is revered for popularizing the works of saint-poet Shishunal Sharif Bhatta.

He is survived by his wife and two children, sources said adding that his last rites will be performed later in the day Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the passing away of Bhatta and said Kannada literary world has lost one of its stars.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswam condoling Bhatta’s death, remembered his works on songs of poetry for children.

