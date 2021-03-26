Noted author and journalist Anil Dharker passes away: A look at some of his notable works

Celebrated journalist and writer Anil Dharker passed away on Thursday, March 25. He was reportedly suffering from a cardiac illness. In his career, Dharker served many important positions — he was the Founder and Director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, held in November every year. The author was also the Founder and Director of Literature Live! also held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a columnist for The Indian Express, Dharker was an editor of a range of publications, like the monthly Debonair, Mid-Day and Sunday Mid-day (evening paper). He wrote extensively in his lifetime, ranging from biographies to historical chronicling. Here are some of his books.

The Romance of Salt about Mahatma Gandhi`s Dandi March

In The Romance of Salt, the author embarks on a thrilling journey chronicling the history of the substance, altering its popular perception.

Much has been written about Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Dandi March. But not much is known about the reason for choosing salt as the symbol of defiance or why the East India Company ended the salt industry in Bengal and Orissa? In this book, Dharker examines the historical role salt played and why, for centuries, wars raged over it. In The Romance of Salt, the author embarks on a thrilling journey chronicling the history of the substance, altering its popular perception.

Icons: Men and Women Who Made Modern India

Published on the occasion of 60 years of India’s independence, Icons: Men and Women Who Made Modern India profiles important personalities to analyse their role in the life of the nation. “Sixty years is but a tiny moment in the life of a nation. Yet, it’s been an eventful six decades, a veritable roller coaster ride,” reads the introduction. The personalities include Amartya Sen, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jerry Pinto among others.

Man Who Talked to Machines

This biography, released by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to mark the 75th birth anniversary of late Jindal, charts the fascinating life of the industrialist.

Born in 1930, Om Prakash Jindal, famously known as O.P. Jindal, set up the Jindal Steel and Power. He was the chairman of the Jindal Organisation then. This biography, released by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to mark the 75th birth anniversary of late Jindal, charts the fascinating life of the industrialist: who from being non-matriculate became a proficient engineer.

“This biography, prepared by Shri Anil Dharkar, tells us that as a child, he had once wanted to become a wrestler. On hearing this, his mother cautioned him not to return home crying if he lost about. She advised him thus: “If you fight, fight to win”! Taking this lesson to heart, he wrestled with the myriad problems of life; he fought against adversity in business and politics, and he always came out with flying colours. His perseverance and indomitable will were the secret of his impressive accomplishments. Om Prakashji’s achievements in diverse fields are a reflection of his robust vision, enterprise and creativity, earthy pragmatism and courage,” read a press release.

The Possible Dream: The Story of the Mumbai Marathon

In this book, he writes about the Mumbai Marathon, what it means to the people of the city and how it embodies a spirit distinct to Mumbai. “Through the years, the Mumbai Marathon has stayed true to its founding principles; and through this book “The Possible Dream”, we hope to inspire the youth of our country to Dream. To Dream with their eyes open? because it is a well-known secret That when you wish for something with your heart and mind ? the Universe conspires to bring It to you’,” reads the description on his website.