Odds back Can Xue, pattern a woman: What to know about the Nobel Prize in Literature 2026

Will it be Can Xue, the Chinese writer known for her experimental fiction, perennial favourite Haruki Murakami, or a writer of Indian or South Asian descent? The question, which has occupied literary circles for months, will be answered on October 8, when the Swedish Academy announces the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy will announce the prize on Thursday, October 8, at 4.30 pm IST (1 pm in Stockholm) at the earliest. The announcement will be streamed live on the Nobel Prize’s official website and social media channels.​

According to the British betting site Ladbrokes, Can Xue is the favourite at 10/1, followed by Haruki Murakami (Japan) at 14/1, Gerald Murnane (Australia) and Thomas Pynchon (US) at 16/1, and Cristina Rivera Garza (Mexico), Enrique Vila-Matas (Spain), Lídia Jorge (Portugal), Ludmila Ulitskaya (Russia), Margaret Atwood (Canada) and Michel Houellebecq (France) at 20/1.

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Bookmakers have no inside information, but they are not always wrong. Last year’s winner, László Krasznahorkai, fluctuated between 6/1 and 10/1 across various betting markets.

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}.infographic__tab-strip{ gap:6px !important; padding:12px 16px !important; }.infographic__tab-label{ font-size:12px !important; padding:6px 12px !important; }.infographic__stat-grid--3col{ grid-template-columns:repeat(3,1fr) !important; }.infographic__stat-number{ font-size:24px !important; }.infographic__compare-grid{ grid-template-columns:repeat(2,1fr) !important; }}</style> <!-- RADIO INPUTS — MUST COME FIRST IN DOM (structural, not GA4 markers) --><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab1" checked=""><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab2"><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab3"><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab4"><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab5"><input class="infographic__tab-input" type="radio" name="infographic-tabs" id="infographic-tab6"> <!-- GA4 tracking start marker --><div class="infogenie_nobel2026_start"></div> <!-- STORY HEADER --><div class="infographic__story-header"><div class="infographic__story-kicker">NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE 2026 — EXPLAINER</div><div class="infographic__story-title">Can Xue is the bet, Rushdie the long shot: Inside this year's Nobel race</div><div class="infographic__story-deck">The Swedish Academy reveals its pick on Thursday. Who the bookies fancy, what the winner takes home, how the secret vote works — and India's 113-year wait since Tagore.</div><div class="infographic__story-meta"><span class="infographic__story-chip infographic__story-chip--accent">THU, OCT 8 · 4:30 PM IST</span><span class="infographic__story-chip">SEK 12M ≈ ₹12 CRORE</span><span class="infographic__story-chip">FAVOURITE: CAN XUE, 10/1</span></div></div> <!-- TAB STRIP --><div class="infographic__tab-strip"><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab1">At a glance</label><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab2">The favourites</label><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab3">South Asian names</label><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab4">How it's decided</label><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab5">Last 10 winners</label><label class="infographic__tab-label" for="infographic-tab6">India and the Nobel</label></div> <!-- PANELS --><div class="infographic__panels"> <!-- PANEL 1 — At a glance --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--1"><div class="infographic__stat-grid infographic__stat-grid--3col"><div class="infographic__stat-cell"><div class="infographic__stat-number">Oct 8</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Announcement, 4:30 pm IST at the earliest</div></div><div class="infographic__stat-cell infographic__stat-cell--highlight"><div class="infographic__stat-number">SEK 12m</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Prize money, about ₹12 crore</div></div><div class="infographic__stat-cell"><div class="infographic__stat-number">18</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Seats on the Swedish Academy, which decides</div></div></div><div class="infographic__narrative-card"><div class="infographic__eyebrow">THE 2026 PRIZE</div><div class="infographic__card-title">A bigger cheque this year</div><div class="infographic__card-body">The Nobel Foundation raised each prize by SEK 1 million, from SEK 11 million in 2025. Hungary's László Krasznahorkai is the reigning laureate. India's only literature winner remains Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913.</div></div></div> <!-- PANEL 2 — The favourites --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--2"><div class="infographic__narrative-card"><div class="infographic__eyebrow">THE BETTING</div><div class="infographic__card-title">Can Xue leads, Murakami chases</div><div class="infographic__card-body">Ladbrokes prices about 90 writers. Bookmakers have no access to the nominations, so the odds reflect punters' guesses, not the Academy's list.</div></div><div class="infographic__icon-list"><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">10/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Can Xue · China</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">The favourite; implied chance 9.1%</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">14/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Haruki Murakami · Japan</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Implied chance 6.7%</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">16/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Gerald Murnane · Australia; Thomas Pynchon · USA</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Implied chance 5.9% each</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">20/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Six writers tied</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Cristina Rivera Garza, Enrique Vila-Matas, Lídia Jorge, Ludmila Ulitskaya, Margaret Atwood, Michel Houellebecq; implied chance 4.8% each</div></div></div></div><div class="infographic__source">Odds as of September 29. Implied chance = 1 ÷ (odds + 1).</div></div> <!-- PANEL 3 — South Asian names --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--3"><div class="infographic__compare-grid" style="padding-top:16px !important;"><div class="infographic__compare-card infographic__compare-card--a"><div class="infographic__compare-label">Salman Rushdie · 25/1</div><div class="infographic__compare-value">Born Bombay, 1947. Midnight's Children (Booker 1981); Knife (2024)</div></div><div class="infographic__compare-card infographic__compare-card--b"><div class="infographic__compare-label">Michael Ondaatje · 25/1</div><div class="infographic__compare-value">Born Colombo, 1943. The English Patient (Booker 1992); Anil's Ghost</div></div></div><div class="infographic__narrative-card"><div class="infographic__eyebrow">BEST-PLACED</div><div class="infographic__card-title">Rushdie and Ondaatje share the shortest price</div><div class="infographic__card-body">Both write in English, at an implied chance of 3.8% each. Rushdie is a UK and US citizen; Ondaatje is based in Canada.</div></div><div class="infographic__icon-list"><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">40/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Ananda Devi · Mauritius</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Of Indian descent, writes in French. Best known for Eve Out of Her Ruins. Implied chance 2.4%.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">50/1</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Amitav Ghosh · India / USA</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Born Calcutta, 1956. Ibis trilogy; The Great Derangement; Jnanpith 2018. Implied chance 2.0%.</div></div></div></div></div> <!-- PANEL 4 — How it's decided --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--4"><div class="infographic__timeline"><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--past"></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">SEPTEMBER 2025</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event">Invitations go to qualified nominators.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--past"></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">JANUARY 31</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event">Nomination deadline; around 200 names come in.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--past"></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">APRIL → LATE MAY</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event">The Nobel Committee picks 15–20 preliminary candidates in April, then narrows them to five in May.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--past"></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">JUNE – AUGUST</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event">Academy members read the five shortlisted writers.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--critical"></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content infographic__timeline-content--highlight"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">EARLY OCTOBER</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event"><strong>The vote.</strong> The winner needs more than half the votes cast.</div></div></div><div class="infographic__timeline-item"><div class="infographic__timeline-dot infographic__timeline-dot--live"><svg width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><circle cx="8" cy="8" r="7" fill="#2c5282"><animate attributeName="opacity" values="1;0.4;1" dur="1.8s" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate></circle><circle cx="8" cy="8" r="4" fill="#ffffff"></circle></svg></div><div class="infographic__timeline-content"><div class="infographic__timeline-date">OCTOBER 8, 2026 — 4:30 PM IST</div><div class="infographic__timeline-event"><strong>Public announcement.</strong> The award ceremony follows on December 10 in Stockholm.</div></div></div></div><div class="infographic__narrative-card"><div class="infographic__eyebrow">WHO CAN NOMINATE</div><div class="infographic__card-title">Academics, laureates and writers' bodies — never the writer</div><div class="infographic__card-body">Members of the Swedish Academy and similar academies, professors of literature and linguistics, previous literature laureates, and presidents of national writers' organisations. No longlist or shortlist is published, nominees are not told, and records stay sealed for 50 years: this year's nominations open only in 2076.</div></div></div> <!-- PANEL 5 — Last 10 winners --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--5"><div class="infographic__stat-grid infographic__stat-grid--3col"><div class="infographic__stat-cell"><div class="infographic__stat-number">4</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Women among the last 10</div></div><div class="infographic__stat-cell"><div class="infographic__stat-number">6</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Wrote in a language other than English</div></div><div class="infographic__stat-cell infographic__stat-cell--highlight"><div class="infographic__stat-number">0</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">From South Asia</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-list"><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2025</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">László Krasznahorkai · Hungary</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Hungarian. Start with Satantango</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2024</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Han Kang · South Korea</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Korean. Start with The Vegetarian</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2023</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Jon Fosse · Norway</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Norwegian (Nynorsk). Start with Septology</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2022</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Annie Ernaux · France</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">French. Start with The Years</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2021</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Abdulrazak Gurnah · Tanzania / UK</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">English. Start with Paradise</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2020</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Louise Glück · USA</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">English. Start with The Wild Iris</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2019</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Peter Handke · Austria</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">German. Start with A Sorrow Beyond Dreams</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2018</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Olga Tokarczuk · Poland</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Polish. Start with Flights</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2017</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Kazuo Ishiguro · UK</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">English. Start with The Remains of the Day</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">2016</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Bob Dylan · USA</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">English. Start with the songs</div></div></div></div></div> <!-- PANEL 6 — India and the Nobel --><div class="infographic__panel infographic__panel--6"><div class="infographic__stat-grid infographic__stat-grid--2col"><div class="infographic__stat-cell infographic__stat-cell--highlight"><div class="infographic__stat-number">1913</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Tagore wins; the first Asian laureate</div></div><div class="infographic__stat-cell"><div class="infographic__stat-number">118</div><div class="infographic__stat-label">Prizes awarded 1901–2025, to 122 laureates</div></div></div><div class="infographic__narrative-card"><div class="infographic__eyebrow">INDIAN TIES</div><div class="infographic__card-title">Three winners with Indian roots</div><div class="infographic__card-body">Rudyard Kipling (1907), British and born in Bombay, is still the youngest laureate, at 41. Rabindranath Tagore (1913) is the only Indian winner. V.S. Naipaul (2001) was a Trinidad-born British writer of Indian descent.</div></div><div class="infographic__icon-list"><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">◆</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Nominated, never won</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">From the Nobel nomination archive, which opens records after 50 years:</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1916</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Rabindranath (Roby) Datta</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1933</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Repeatedly, 1933–1962</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1937</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Bijay Chandra Majumdar</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">1937, 1939</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1938</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Sanjib Chaudhuri</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">1938, 1939</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1943</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Sri Aurobindo</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1971</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">1971–1973</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1972</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Suniti Kumar Chatterji</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">1972, 1973</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1973</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">Indira Devi Dhanrajgir; Pratap Narayan Tandon</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">Dhanrajgir in 1973; Tandon in 1973 and 1974</div></div></div><div class="infographic__icon-item"><div class="infographic__icon-badge">1974</div><div class="infographic__icon-content"><div class="infographic__icon-title">R.K. Narayan</div><div class="infographic__icon-desc">First nominated in 1974</div></div></div></div><div class="infographic__tags"><div class="infographic__tags-label">TAGS</div><div class="infographic__tags-list"><span class="infographic__tag">Nobel Prize in Literature</span><span class="infographic__tag">Swedish Academy</span><span class="infographic__tag">Can Xue</span><span class="infographic__tag">Salman Rushdie</span><span class="infographic__tag">Amitav Ghosh</span><span class="infographic__tag">Rabindranath Tagore</span></div></div><div class="infographic__source">Sources: Nobel Foundation / nobelprize.org · Nobel nomination archive · Ladbrokes via Literary Hub (Sept 29, 2026) · Rupee value at about ₹9.95 per krona</div></div> </div><!-- end .infographic__panels --> <!-- BRANDING --><div class="infographic__branding"><a href="https://indianexpress.com/infogenie">Express InfoGenIE</a></div> <!-- GA4 tracking end marker --><div class="infogenie_nobel2026_end"></div> <!-- Copy HTML button — Claude environment only, stripped from CMS output --></div>

Who is Can Xue?

Deng Xiaohua, who goes by the pen name Can Xue, has appeared on bookmakers’ lists for years. She was tied with László Krasznahorkai, who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, at 10/1 on Ladbrokes. The 73-year-old author is known for experimental fiction, including dreamlike, stream-of-consciousness prose that defies conventional plot. Her writing has been likened to Franz Kafka and Jorge Luis Borges.

Her best-known books in English are The Last Lover, which won the US Best Translated Book Award in 2015; Love in the New Millennium, which was longlisted for the International Booker in 2019; and I Live in the Slums, which was longlisted in 2021.

Is this ‘her year’?

Since 2018, the prize has alternated between women and men, ending with Krasznahorkai. If that pattern holds, which the Academy is under no obligation to keep, the 2026 winner would be a woman.

Patterns over the last decade

Over the past decade:

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📌four of the 10 laureates were women

📌 six wrote in a language other than English

📌 six were European

📌 one was from Asia (South Korea’s Han Kang, in 2024)

📌 none from South Asia

Is there an Indian or South Asian contender?

South Asian contenders and other frontrunners: Ananda Devi, Salman Rushdie, Amitav Ghosh and Michael Ondaatje. South Asian contenders and other frontrunners: Ananda Devi, Salman Rushdie, Amitav Ghosh and Michael Ondaatje.

This year, the best-placed writers of South Asian origin are:

📌Salman Rushdie, 25/1

One of the world’s most famous writers, Rushdie was the target of a fatwa issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 over his book, The Satanic Verses. Thirty-three years later, in August 2022, he was stabbed during a speaking engagement in New York. He won the 1981 Booker for Midnight’s Children, and is credited with bringing magic realism into Indian writing in English. His latest book is The Eleventh Hour (2025), and a documentary on the attack, which left him blind in one eye, was released this year.

📌Michael Ondaatje, 25/1

With the same odds as Rushdie, Ondaatje was born in Colombo in 1943 and shared the 1992 Booker for The English Patient. He is known for lyrical, fragmented narratives that blend poetry with history. His latest book is a poetry anthology, The Distance of a Shout (2026).

📌Ananda Devi, 40/1

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A Mauritian writer of Indian descent who writes in French. Devi is known for her unsparing portraits of women confined within tradition and her depiction of fractured identities. She won the 2024 Neustadt Prize; her latest book is Chronicle of a Lost Kingdom (2026).

📌Amitav Ghosh, 50/1

Of late, the Kolkata-born author is known for his writings on climate change. He is the author of the Ibis trilogy, beginning with Sea of Poppies, and The Great Derangement. His latest book is Ghost-Eye (2026).

Has an Indian ever won?

Only once. Rabindranath Tagore won in 1913 and was the first Asian laureate. Two other winners have Indian links: Rudyard Kipling, born in Bombay, won in 1907, and V S Naipaul, a Trinidad-born British writer of Indian descent, won in 2001.

Does a Booker help?

While the Nobel Prize honours a writer’s whole body of work, the Booker rewards a single novel written in English, and the International Booker rewards a single book translated into English. Even so, the two lists overlap.

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Five authors—V S Naipaul, Nadine Gordimer, William Golding, J M Coetzee, and Kazuo Ishiguro — who won the Booker Prize, and four who won the International Booker Prize—Alice Munro, László Krasznahorkai, Han Kang, and Olga Tokarczuk— have won the Nobel Prize.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the 2021 laureate, was shortlisted for the Booker in 1994 for Paradise.

Interestingly, Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children won the prize in 1981. It was later named the Booker of Bookers in 1993 and the Best of the Booker in 2008; Ondaatje’s The English Patient shared the 1992 prize and won the Golden Man Booker in 2018.

A Booker is not a guarantee. For instance, Doris Lessing was shortlisted several times without winning, and won the Nobel in 2007.

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The favourite, Can Xue, was longlisted for the International Booker in 2019 and 2021, while Amitav Ghosh was shortlisted in 2008 for Sea of Poppies.

How is the winner chosen?

Each September, the Academy invites qualified people to nominate. They include:

📌 members of the Swedish Academy and similar academies

📌professors of literature and linguistics

📌former laureates

📌heads of national writers’ organisations

Writers cannot nominate themselves. In April, the Nobel Committee picks 15–20 preliminary candidates, then narrows them to five in May. The Academy’s 18 members vote, and whoever gets more than half the votes wins.

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Will we ever know who was nominated?

The Academy publishes no longlist or shortlist, and it doesn’t tell nominees they are under consideration. Nomination records are sealed for 50 years, so this year’s nominations will only open in 2076.

Several Indians have been nominated, according to the Nobel archive, including:

📌 philosopher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, repeatedly from 1933 to 1962

📌Sri Aurobindo, in 1943

📌Bengali novelist Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay, from 1971 to 1973

📌 R K Narayan, from 1974

How much does the winner get?

This year, the winner will receive SEK 12 million, about ₹12 crore, up from SEK 11 million in 2025. The prize will be presented in Stockholm on December 10.