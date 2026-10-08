Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Classicist poet or China’s dream-weaver? Anne Carson and Can Xue go head-to-head on bookies’ lists

Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Can Xue leads odds, Salman Rushdie and Amitav Ghosh in the race as India waits for its first win since Tagore.

Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: In a few hours, the world’s most guessed-about literary secret will be out. At 4:30 pm IST (1 pm CEST), the Swedish Academy’s permanent secretary will step into Stockholm’s Börssalen and name the 2026 laureate. The winner takes home 12 million Swedish kronor, about ₹11.5 crore, up from 11 million last year. They will join the ranks of Rabindranath Tagore, Toni Morrison, and last year’s winner, Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai.

Who are the bookies betting on?

Bookmakers rarely get the Academy right, but their odds show what the literary world hopes for. Ladbrokes has Chinese writer Can Xue as favourite at 10/1. She is back on top after unexpectedly slipping out of the top five last year. Haruki Murakami, who has a large readership in India, is at 14/1, followed by Australia’s Gerald Murnane and America’s Thomas Pynchon at 16/1 each. Mexico’s Cristina Rivera Garza, Canada’s Margaret Atwood, France’s Michel Houellebecq and Russia’s Ludmila Ulitskaya are at 20/1.

Story continues below this ad Nobel Prize in Literature 2026: What the bookies say Writer Betsson (Oct 6) Ladbrokes (Oct 3–7) Can Xue 5.00 (4/1) — fav 10/1 — joint fav Anne Carson 7.00 (6/1) — 2nd 10/1 — joint fav Gerald Murnane 8.00 (7/1) — 3rd 16/1 Amitav Ghosh 9.00 (8/1) — joint 4th 50/1 César Aira 9.00 (8/1) 25/1 Cristina Rivera Garza 11.00 (10/1) 20/1 Thomas Pynchon 13.00 (12/1) 16/1 Haruki Murakami 19.00 (18/1) 14/1 Salman Rushdie 19.00 (18/1) 25/1 *There is no official shortlist: the Swedish Academy keeps nominations secret for 50 years. Odds are indicative and may have changed. Is there an Indian in the race? Two Indian-born writers appear on the list from British betting platform Ladbrokes. Salman Rushdie, who won the Booker for Midnight’s Children and survived a near-fatal stabbing in 2022, is at 25/1. Amitav Ghosh, whose work on climate and colonialism includes the Ibis trilogy and The Great Derangement, is at 50/1. In 2018, he became the first English-language writer to receive the Jnanpith. Mauritian writer Ananda Devi, who is of Indian descent, is at 40/1. Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 03:33 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: How Anne Carson's odds suddenly increased Carson is the week’s big mover. On September 29, Ladbrokes had her at 33/1. By October 3, she was joint favourite. “Anne Carsoooooon,” wrote one excited viewer in the chat. Oct 8, 2026 03:32 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Bookies put Anne Carson and Can Xue neck and neck Ladbrokes has Canadian poet Anne Carson and Chinese novelist Can Xue as joint favourites at 10/1. Swedish bookmaker Betsson has Can Xue slightly ahead at 5.00, with Carson at 7.00. Oct 8, 2026 03:31 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Who can nominate? One viewer in the live chat has posted a wishlist of more than 40 writers, but nominations are restricted. Only qualified nominators can put names forward. The nominators include members of the Swedish Academy and similar academies, professors of literature and linguistics, previous laureates, and heads of national writers’ organisations. Oct 8, 2026 03:28 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Indian viewers out in force Indian viewers are among the most active in the chat, with tricolour emojis and messages saying they are "eagerly waiting" for the announcement. India has waited since 1913 for a second literature laureate. Oct 8, 2026 03:27 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Hello from around the world! The Nobel Prize’s YouTube live chat is already busy, with greetings in Thai, Korean, Chinese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. Viewers have checked in from Mexico, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Italy, Hong Kong, South Africa, Tanzania and Vietnam. The literature prize is the one the whole world waits for. Oct 8, 2026 03:21 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: What we know and what is not known There is no official shortlist. The Academy keeps nominations secret for 50 years, so the only public “race” is run by bookmakers. This year, they put Canadian poet Anne Carson and Chinese novelist Can Xue neck and neck at the top. Betsson also has India's Amitav Ghosh in its top five. Stay with us for the bookies’ favourites, the outsiders, the India angle and the trivia. From 4.30 pm IST, we’ll have the winner, the citation, first reactions and where to start reading. Oct 8, 2026 03:17 PM IST Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2026 Hello and welcome. In a few hours, one of the most anticipated awards in the literary world will be announced. What we know: When: Thursday, October 8, 4:30 pm IST at the earliest Where: Börssalen, the Swedish Academy, Stockholm Prize: 12 million kronor, plus a gold medal and diploma presented at the ceremony in Stockholm on December 10 Watch live: NobelPrize.org and the Nobel Prize’s official YouTube and social media channels

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