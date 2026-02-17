Can we still invoke Noam Chomsky without clearing our throats?

For a good while, the Epstein files unfolded like a true-crime series, and the world could not stop binging. Each unsealed page named another powerful man, politicians, billionaires, royalty, people who had long been marketed to us as custodians of stability, prosperity, even morality. And then, tucked into the thousands of pages of documents, appeared an unexpected name: Noam Chomsky.

The revelation was startling for many, not because of any criminal implications, but because it felt ideologically dissonant. Here was a well-regarded thinker who had spent decades dismantling the mythology of free markets and elite benevolence. A man positioned as a hero of the working class and a critic of power’s quiet collusions. And yet he appeared in the same social orbit as a sex offender whose wealth had purchased proximity to precisely the kind of institutions Chomsky taught us to distrust.

While other names in the files triggered outrage, boycotts and cancellations, Chomsky’s photograph with Jeffrey Epstein produced a stranger reaction. There was no moral bonfire. No collective excommunication. Just a pause, a subtle clearing of the throat before quoting him in op-eds and classrooms. This is not about criminal accusations. It is about contradiction.

Also Read | Noam Chomsky’s Epstein emails spark reckoning among followers

The author is dead, until he isn’t

For decades, literary theory has offered us an escape hatch. In The Death of the Author, Roland Barthes argued that once a work enters the world, the author recedes; meaning belongs to the reader. But what happens when the biography refuses to recede, when it intrudes upon the very moral authority that made the work persuasive in the first place?

Roland Barthes, whose 1967 essay “The Death of the Author” argued that meaning belongs to the reader, not the writer’s biography. Roland Barthes, whose 1967 essay “The Death of the Author” argued that meaning belongs to the reader, not the writer’s biography.

When Barthes declared the “death” of the author in his 1967 essay La mort de l’auteur, he intended a quiet rebellion against literary tyranny. Meaning, he argued, does not flow from the biography, intention or psychology of the person who wrote the text. Once the words are on the page, they belong to language itself and to the reader who animates them.

To obsess over the author’s life is to limit interpretation, to reduce literature to a confession booth. The text, Barthes insisted, stands alone.

Over the decades, Barthes’ idea entered popular discourse in a simpler and more convenient form: separate the art from the artist. Enjoy the novel, ignore the novelist. It is an appealing formula because it protects aesthetic experience from moral messiness. A dystopian world or a romantic tragedy can be treated as an imaginative artefact, detachable from the dinner guests its creator once entertained.

Story continues below this ad

Yet the same idea has also allowed us to stop demanding accountability from our favourite artists each time they falter.

Barthes’ formula falters here. It does not apply when the “art” in question is not imaginative literature but moral philosophy, when a text’s authority depends not merely on stylistic brilliance but on ethical positioning.

Also Read | The critic is dead. What comes after might be worse

Noam Chomsky is not consumed the way we consume novelists. His work never asked to be admired for narrative craft; it asks to be trusted. It dismantles elite power structures, critiques institutional complicity and exposes how networks of influence protect themselves.

The credibility of the arguments in his case has always been tethered to the credibility of the man making them. His public persona has never been a footnote to the work; it is part of its persuasive force.

Story continues below this ad

Barthes could afford to kill the author because the author he had in mind was ornamental to interpretation. Chomsky’s authority has never been ornamental. It has been moral. To detach the text from the author here is not an act of interpretive freedom.

When a thinker’s biography collides with the very systems he has spent decades critiquing, the author does not die quietly. He returns, inconvenient, complicated and very much alive in the margins of his own arguments.

The monster we don’t want to see

In Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Claire Dederer asks a question that feels almost embarrassingly intimate: what do we do when the people whose work shaped us turn out to be morally compromised? Unlike Barthes, she lingers not only on the ethical dilemma but on the personal one. To reject the creator can feel like rejecting the version of ourselves formed by their work.

Intellectuals complicate the dilemma further. Loving a director is aesthetic; admiring a public philosopher is ideological. When you quote Noam Chomsky, you are not just citing an argument. You are invoking a moral authority. His work does not merely provoke; it instructs. It frames how power operates, how elites shield themselves, how networks of influence normalise what should alarm us.

Story continues below this ad

Dederer’s question sharpens here: can we live with the work once the life intrudes?

With artists, we often negotiate. We bracket, contextualise, compartmentalise. But with thinkers whose credibility rests on exposing hypocrisy, the negotiation feels thinner. The discomfort is not scandalised outrage; it is cognitive dissonance. We hesitate. We qualify. We clear our throats before quoting.

The problem is not that Chomsky had dinner with the wrong man. It is that his work taught us to question the dinner table.

The price of moral authority

The temptation at this point is to demand a verdict, to decide whether Noam Chomsky, the hero of the working class, deserves exile or absolution; whether association equals endorsement, whether proximity implies complicity.

Story continues below this ad

But that is not the most interesting question, nor the most honest one.

The more unsettling inquiry concerns accountability and how selectively we apply it.

Public intellectuals like Chomsky trade not only in ideas but in credibility. Their authority is cumulative, built over decades of critique, consistency and moral positioning. When that authority brushes against something as grotesque as the world exposed by Jeffrey Epstein, the issue is not criminal guilt; it is moral coherence.

Accountability here is not a courtroom demand but an ethical expectation. If you have taught generations to interrogate power, you cannot be surprised when the scrutiny circles back to you.

Story continues below this ad

Yet there is also our own hypocrisy to contend with. We are eager to discard some names and hesitant to interrogate others. The hierarchy is revealing. We cancel the disposable; we rationalise the indispensable.

We tell ourselves that certain thinkers are too important to lose, that their intellectual contributions outweigh uncomfortable associations. In doing so, we enact the very elasticity of standards their work warned us about.

None of this requires denunciation. It requires consistency. It asks us to resist the comfort of convenient forgetting, to apply to our heroes the same scepticism we apply to their adversaries.

The pause before quoting Chomsky is not a call for erasure. It is a reminder that moral authority is not permanent capital and that those who teach us to question power cannot expect immunity from the same question.