A washed-up war photographer, a missing woman and a country on the brink

“Crime fiction is the fiction of social history. Societies get the crimes they deserve.” Scottish writer Denise Mina was onto something with the observation she made in a 2006 interview with The New York Times.

Indeed, few “non-literary” genres possess the ability as crime fiction to offer readers a glimpse of the history, society, and politics of a place and its people — all at the same time. If one goes for the classics, they would think of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes in the backdrop of 19th-century London/Britain but more recent examples would be Ian Rankin’s Inspector Rebus novels set in and around Edinburgh and Jo Nesbø’s novels centred around troubled Oslo police detective Harry Hole.

Nick Seeley’s Cambodia Noir falls right into this category.

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Set in Phnom Penh of the early 2000s, it follows the once-revered, now washed-up American war photographer Will Keller in a city that is yet to recover from the ravages of the Khmer Rouge — the radical communist movement led by the dictator Pol Pot in the 1970s.

Lawlessness, drug-fuelled violence and squalor abound in the Cambodian capital, Keller is counting his days to obscurity until a beautiful young woman approaches him to help find her sister for a generous reward. Initially reluctant, he embarks upon this cross-country quest only to find himself drawn into a larger game involving a brewing civil war and international mafias.

The novel’s lack of imagination, thankfully, extends only to its title. The narrative flows seamlessly in two timelines, and the writing picks up pace once blood starts spilling. Seeley’s descriptions of Phnom Penh’s seedy underbelly and the Cambodian countryside are poignant and sometimes whimsical, but never condescending.

But the more compelling bits are its reflections on how the Western media covers the rest of the world. Seeley does not pull his punches while describing how young journalists decide to air-drop themselves into countries of the global South. Sample this: “The new scum are swarming the office when I arrive. A fresh batch, but they are always the same: greedy fucking American twentysomethings, sniffing around a newsroom for the stink of human tragedy.”

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The same level of brutal honesty is extended to non-profits run by White people in these countries, earning plaudits and raising millions in funds back home even as little changes for those on the ground.

All in all, Cambodia Noir does what good crime fiction should do: offer the reader a solid mystery that engrosses and thrills in equal measure. A frank, unflinching portrait of a society in decay is the cherry on top.