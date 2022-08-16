Nicholas Evans, author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ dead at 72

August 16, 2022 9:56:41 am
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his literary agent announced on Monday.
Evans died suddenly on Aug. 9 following a heart attack, United Agents said in a statement.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
His 1995 debut novel “The Horse Whisperer” sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, was translated into 40 languages, and was a number one bestseller in 20 countries.
It tells the story of a trainer hired to restore an injured teenager and her horse back to health.
The book was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean. Kristin Scott Thomas played her mother, and Sam Neill the father.
Nicholas Evans, author of The Horse Whisperer, has died of a heart attack aged 72.
Read more here: https://t.co/GhBRCXjMR3 pic.twitter.com/vdiTw43tzr
— The Bookseller (@thebookseller) August 15, 2022
Evans was born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, and studied law at Oxford University. He worked as a journalist in the 1970s and went on to become a screenwriter and TV producer before writing his debut novel.
His other literary works include “The Loop” (1998), “The Smoke Jumper” (2001), “The Divide” (2005) and “The Brave” (2010).
Evans leaves behind his wife Charlotte Gordon Cummings and his children.
law (AFP, AP)
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Tributes pour in for Ian Chappell, the commentator who ‘never pulled a punch’
Sidharth Malhotra taunts Kiara Advani as she crops him from her video, fan says ‘marry her right now’
Google’s Android 13 now rolling out for Pixel devices: Top features, list of eligible devices
A disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo has his lunch alone at Man U, reports claim
Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID probe focuses on arrested IPS officer’s financial transactions
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex jumps over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,750-mark
Why keeping the Fold range aspirational helps Samsung in more ways than one
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at state laws
After proposing merger of JEE Main, NEET with CUET, govt now working to combine accreditation and ranking bodies
Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, says official
Saif Ali Khan helps son Taimur build his ‘first-ever rock band stage’, Kareena Kapoor gives peek at their family time
Full-scale nuclear war could kill 5 billion people, shows study