What is New Weird, the genre coined by 2026 Booker winner M John Harrison

M John Harrison, who won the 2026 Booker Prize, famously coined the term New Weird for speculative fiction that mixes science fiction, dark fantasy, and horror.

His Booker-winning novel, The End of Everything, is set in post-apocalyptic Britain, where a beachcomber scavenges the coast for artefacts left by alien-like entities called the iGhetti, and it encompasses many characteristics of what is known as the New Weird.

New Weird fiction is typically set in decaying, often urban worlds, teaming with fantastical creatures, futuristic science and messy politics. Asked whether his win was a victory for the New Weird, Harrison replied, “to a degree.”