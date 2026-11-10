What is New Weird, the genre coined by 2026 Booker winner M John Harrison

Booker Prize 2026 winner M John Harrison named the 'New Weird' genre. What is the genre, how does it differ from Lovecraft, and where to start reading

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
4 min readUpdated: Nov 10, 2026 06:41 PM IST
M John Harrison poses with the trophy after winning the Booker Prize 2026 for his book "The End of Everything" during a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)M John Harrison poses with the trophy after winning the Booker Prize 2026 for his book "The End of Everything" during a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

M John Harrison, who won the 2026 Booker Prize, famously coined the term New Weird for speculative fiction that mixes science fiction, dark fantasy, and horror.

His Booker-winning novel, The End of Everything, is set in post-apocalyptic Britain, where a beachcomber scavenges the coast for artefacts left by alien-like entities called the iGhetti, and it encompasses many characteristics of what is known as the New Weird.

New Weird fiction is typically set in decaying, often urban worlds, teaming with fantastical creatures, futuristic science and messy politics. Asked whether his win was a victory for the New Weird, Harrison replied, “to a degree.”

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How the New Weird differs from traditional fantasy

Traditional fantasy typically features heroes who triumph so readers can imagine they lived happily ever after, but the New Weird turns this trope on its head. Women in Science Fiction and Fantasy (2009), edited by literary scholar Robin Anne Reid, describes the New Weird as fiction that subverts the clichés of the fantastic “in order to put them to discomfiting, rather than consoling ends.”

Not all scholars agree that New Weird deserves its own genre. Literary scholars Marco Caracciolo and Gry Ulstein, in an essay on the novelist Jeff VanderMeer, call it “a hybrid literary mode”—a way of writing rather than a fixed category. Others have dismissed the label as a marketing gimmick. Even China Miéville, one of the movement’s most prominent writers, described the New Weird as “like most literary categories… a moment”.

 
BOOKS & LITERATURE — EXPLAINER
New Weird explained: the genre Booker 2026 winner M John Harrison named
Harrison, 81, coined the term for fiction that mixes science fiction, dark fantasy and horror. Is his win a victory for it? "To a degree," he says.
THE BASICS
Fantasy that refuses to comfort
New Weird stories are set in decaying, often urban worlds full of grotesque creatures and messy politics. Where traditional fantasy reassures with heroes and happy endings, the New Weird unsettles. Scholars call it a "hybrid literary mode" rather than a fixed genre.
"...discomfiting, rather than consoling ends"
— On how the New Weird uses fantasy's clichés, Women in Science Fiction and Fantasy (2009), ed. Robin Anne Reid
OLD WEIRD
H P Lovecraft, Arthur Machen, Algernon Blackwood
NEW WEIRD
China Miéville, Jeff VanderMeer, Steph Swainston
ATTITUDE
Dread of the unknown
ATTITUDE
Curiosity about the non-human
THE BREAK
Rejecting Lovecraft's prejudices
The New Weird has "challenged and rejected" Lovecraft's racism, prejudice and misogyny, writes Trang Dang in New Weird Fiction and the Anthropocene (2025). Its writers also take on power, class and the climate crisis.
 
1923
Pulp magazine Weird Tales launches, home of the "Old Weird".
 
2000
Miéville's Perdido Street Station takes the style mainstream.
 
2002–03
Harrison names it. The term appears in his 2002 introduction to Miéville's The Tain, then takes off with his Apr. 29, 2003 online thread.
 
NOV 9, 2026
Harrison wins the Booker for The End of Everything.
81
Oldest Booker winner ever
1965
Year he sold his first story
3
Major genre awards for his space operas
FROM THE FRINGE
A genre veteran takes literature's top prize
The Booker has largely rewarded literary fiction, while science fiction has had its own prizes. Harrison, who has written in the genre for six decades, won the Tiptree, Arthur C Clarke and Philip K Dick awards before the Booker.
TAGS
New Weird M John Harrison Booker Prize 2026 Weird fiction
Sources: Trang Dang (2025) · Christina Scholz, Textual Practice (2017) · Maša Grdešić, Umjetnost riječi (2024) · Caracciolo and Ulstein · The Encyclopedia of Science Fiction · The Booker Prizes
Express InfoGenIE
 

Where does the word ‘weird’ come from?

It comes from the Old English wyrd, meaning fate or destiny, but as a literary category, weird fiction is usually traced to the American pulp magazine Weird Tales (1923–1954) and to the horror writer H P Lovecraft.

In his 1927 essay Supernatural Horror in Literature, Lovecraft described the weird tale as a literature of “cosmic fear.”

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How is the New Weird different from the old?

Where the old writers recoiled from mutation and contamination of the human with the non-human, the new ones treat them with curiosity and compassion.

In her 2025 book New Weird Fiction and the Anthropocene (Palgrave Macmillan), Trang Dang of Nottingham Trent University writes that the New Weird has “challenged and rejected” Lovecraft’s racism, prejudice and misogyny.

How did Harrison coin the term?

The term first appeared in print in 2002, in Harrison’s introduction to Miéville’s novella The Tain.
It gained currency on April 29, 2003, when Harrison started a thread on the message board of the British magazine The 3rd Alternative, asking whether the New Weird existed and, if so, who wrote it. Soon afterwards, Miéville published his own manifesto in the same magazine, stressing the genre-blending.

Who are the key writers of the movement?

China Miéville’s Perdido Street Station (2000) is widely seen as the book that brought the New Weird into the mainstream.

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Also Read | What happens when the world ends? In The End of Everything, M John Harrison seeks to answer that

Jeff VanderMeer, whom The New Yorker has called “the King of Weird Fiction”, is the movement’s other leading figure. Annihilation (2014), the first book of his Southern Reach trilogy, follows four unnamed women (a biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist and a surveyor) on the 12th expedition into Area X, a pristine wilderness monitored by a secret government agency.

What do these books deal with?

Despite their monsters, these books are largely about the real world and explore themes of how power manifests, class struggles, ecological crises, the Anthropocene, and even the constraints of storytelling itself.

Why does Harrison’s Booker win matter?

For most of its history, the Booker has rewarded literary fiction, while science fiction and fantasy have had their own prizes, most of which Harrison has incidentally won, including the James Tiptree Jr. Award, the Arthur C Clarke Award, and the Philip K Dick Award. Harrison’s win brings mainstream recognition to the genre.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Pu... Read More

 

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