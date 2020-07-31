New official F.R.I.E.N.D.S cookbook gives fans a reason to rejoice

The book will give readers a sense that they are sharing their house with all the famous friends. (File Photo) The book will give readers a sense that they are sharing their house with all the famous friends. (File Photo)

Admit it, you have always wanted to know the taste of Rachel’s famous English trifle — the one which had all her friends gagging and throwing up. And Ross’ ‘moist maker’ turkey sandwich, the one which left him upset when a colleague at work ate it up secretly. And while the pandemic has delayed a reunion of your favourite characters from the hit-sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, there is still a reason to rejoice. Come September, fans will get to see an official cookbook from the television show, complete with some iconic recipes. And the best part? It has been written in a way that you can understand, so that you do not have to assume the role of Monica Geller in the kitchen.

The cookbook is due to be released on September 22 by publishers Simon & Schuster, and it is believed to be the first official cookbook (since there have been many other unofficial versions in the past). It has been written by chef Amanda Yee, and it even has the sign off from Warner Bros.

According to The Independent, the book will have 176 pages featuring 70 recipes, including everything from ‘Just for Joey Fries’ to Chandler’s ‘Milk You Can Chew’, and Janice’s ‘Oh. My. Gawd’ pancakes. The book will give readers a sense that they are sharing their house with all the famous friends. In fact, while you are reading up on a dish, the cookbook will also recommend an episode to watch while you eat. It could be a great way to spend your time at home, in lockdown.

“Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, ‘Friends: The Official Cookbook’ offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels,” the blurb reads.

Fans of the show have been asking for a reunion for years now, ever since the show went off air in 2004. And while they were promised the cast members would regroup for another episode this year, the pandemic delayed things. So, even while it may not seem like ‘your day, your week, your month, or your year’, this cookbook may give loyal fans some comfort and nostalgia.

