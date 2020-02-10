New literary prize will award more than $100,000, but there is a catch

The sum total of the prize is exponentially more than other prizes like Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize for fiction among others.(File Photo) The sum total of the prize is exponentially more than other prizes like Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize for fiction among others.(File Photo)

Literary prizes often give more precedence to men than women. Things, however, might be changing. According to a report in The New York Times, starting 2022, The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction will award its recipient more than $100,000 (approximately ₹ 7,150,297). Named after the prolific author, the a literary award will recognise North American fiction. There is, however, only one prerequisite: no North American man is eligible. It will be awarded to fiction published in the previous year, written by a woman or non-binary person.

The same report states that eight years ago, novelist Susan had examined the way female writers differ from their male counterparts when it came to awards and the result left her stumped. “I thought it was going to be a happy progress report. Instead, it was a bad news day,” she was quoted as saying.

The sum total of the prize is exponentially more than other prizes like Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize for fiction among others. The only exception being The Nobel Prize for literature. Swan, who teamed up with her friend Janice Zawerbny to bring this to culmination, opined, “We wanted to go big on it so that people paid attention.” Apart from the winning prize, each of the four finalists will be awarded 12,500 Canadian dollars, about $9,400. “I think it’s going to make a big difference to the lives of women writers because it will boost their incomes and their profile,” she remarked.

For the award, books published in English within Canada and United States will be considered. Those translated from Spanish or French are also eligible. The authors ought to be citizens of the United States or Canada or should be residing there for the last five years. The jury will include writers from Canada, the United States and one other country.

