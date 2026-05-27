Now, New India Foundation to award non-fiction writing fellowship annually

New India Foundation’s non-fiction writing fellowship, which has been biennial since its inception, will now be awarded annually, starting this year.

Applications will remain open for approximately three months. Over the past two decades, the NIF Book Fellowship has supported around 40 nonfiction books, ranging from political biographies and cultural histories to memoirs. Those awarded the fellowship receive a monthly stipend, editorial support, mentorship, and access to a community of writers and thinkers.

“An annual fellowship will allow New India Foundation (NIF) to stay present in the minds of potential candidates and respond more nimbly to emerging themes and gaps in public discourse,” the foundation said in a press release, adding that writers who narrowly miss selection will no longer have to wait two years to reapply, and a predictable annual window will allow aspiring fellows to plan their research and applications.