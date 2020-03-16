New exhibition will explore William Wordsworth and his sister’s relationship

The exhibition will be implying that though the sibling relationship was close, it was not sexual (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The exhibition will be implying that though the sibling relationship was close, it was not sexual (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The relationship of William Wordsworth and his sister, Dorothy, has often been discussed owing to their proximity. And now, a new exhibition at at Wordsworth House and Garden, in Cockermouth, Cumbria, will attempt to unravel it. Commenting on the growing rumours, Zoe Gilbert, visitor experience manager at Wordsworth’s childhood home in Cumbria said, “The rumour mill has continued. We still get asked that question today.”

A report in The Guardian suggests that the exhibition will be implying that though the sibling relationship was close, it was not sexual. Wordsworth expert Kathleen Jones acceded that they shared an intimate bond and the foundation of it was the deep trauma they experienced in childhood when they had parted for nine years after their mother’s death only to be together later. Their father was broken after the demise and entrusted relatives with his children. The poet was eight and she was seven then.

“Dorothy was passed around like a parcel. It had a deep psychological impact. For someone like Dorothy who was very sensitive, very emotional – what we’d now call highly strung – that childhood bond with her brother was all she could remember of security and love, everything to do with family,” Jones said. Things changed when they met. “They looked into each other’s eyes and they saw a similar person with similar feelings … this is what happens when you fall in love with someone. You meet someone and think wow this person is so like me, all that empathy, everything. They had shared so much.”

Their relationship was a bit strained after the poet got married but the three always stayed together. The exhibition titled, The Child is Father of the Man, is taken from one of his poems.

