New Delhi World Book Fair to be held from January 8 in physical form

The 30th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) will be held next year in physical form from January 8-16 at the newly constructed halls at the Pragati Maidan here, the National Book Trust announced Sunday.

The theme for the upcoming fair will be “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of the country’s Independence and will see various panel discussions, book and photo exhibitions, book releases and discussions at the theme pavilion.

First organised in 1972, the NDWBF will also celebrate its 50th year in 2022 with a photo exhibition.

With France as the guest country, the book lovers will be able to enjoy literature of France as well as other countries at the Foreign Pavilion, and a number of literary events will also take place at the International Events Corner.

“The NDWBF organises a number of literary and cultural programmes during the Fair, which include Author’s Corners, Seminars, Discussions, Workshops, etc. In addition, there will be the B2B forums, viz. CeoSpeak and New Delhi Rights Table, where publishers from across the world exchange translation rights and other business deals related to publishing,” the NBT said in a statement.

A special Children’s Authors’ Corner and Yuva corner will be put up for young talents at the festival.

